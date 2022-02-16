Reflo Sidra Chino Trousers Review

If you’ve read our post on the best golf trousers, you’ll be only too aware of how much choice there is now on the market – and in Reflo we have another newcomer. Gone are the days of plain and unexciting golf slacks. Now, you can make a bit more of a statement.

Reflo may not be a name you’re too familiar with, but this could be about to the change, for the brand is on a bit of a mission. Reflo clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic.

The fabrics it creates adhere to multiple sustainability certifications including Global Recycled Standard, Bluesign, Oetko-Tex and U Trust. Reflo says its aim is to drive positive impact in the world we live and to make sustainable choices simple for everyone. It’s incredible what can be created from recycled plastic.

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

34/32 normally fit perfectly, which gives enough material to fully cover the angles, whilst the fit would be loose enough without looking or feeling too baggy.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

They’re certainly stretchy, which makes for a comfortable walk. This is down to Reflo’s Flo-Fit Fabric. Meanwhile, TMPCNTRL technology allows unwanted heat to leave your body, keeping you at the optimal temperature.

The fit was fine. The author wouldn’t claim to have legs like Jon Rahm, so don’t be fooled by the slightly baggy appearance above. On your average build, the fit will should be fine, not too snug, but you wouldn’t get any loose or flappy material distracting you as you settle over a putt.

They’re quick drying, so could withstand the odd light shower, but no more than that. For fully waterproof options, be sure to check out the best waterproof golf trousers.

Any extra details we noticed?

An advanced grip inner waistband stops your shirt from untucking. The waistband is also stretchy, so you can add layers on a cold day and you’re not going to feel tight and uncomfortable around the waist.

We really like the colours – cloud, black, navy and sand. Meanwhile, the sizing options go from 28-38. The pockets are nicely lined, too, and while some golfers may like their trousers to have zips, they are quite spacious.

The Reflo logo can be seen just above the rear pocket on the right (above), while the lettering is stitched on on the front right pocket (below). The former adds a bit of style, but some might feel the latter looks a little out of place.

Can you wear it off the course?

They’re not your standard chinos from high street retailers. In our opinion, they look their best on the course and in the clubhouse.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Machine wash cold. Tumble drying is not necessary. Reflo is designed for fast and effective air drying, keeping energy costs – and carbon footprints – down. They can be ironed but, again, you may find it’s not really necessary.