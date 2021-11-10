Peter Millar Weld Hybrid Half-Zip Review

If you’re going to play all-year round, your golf wardrobe is going to need to contain a few mid layers.

The Peter Millar Weld Hybrid will keep you nice and warm, and given the brand considers every important detail, you can be sure that this premium garment will keep you comfortable and focused on your golf.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

This garment kept me really warm.

If you were wearing a polo shirt underneath, and then had to put a jacket over the top, the chances are you’d get too hot.

On top of a polo shirt, however, and with no extra layers, it’s very breathable – the perfect mid layer.

Like the other Peter Millar garments that I trialled, the sleeve length and length of the body is spot on.

I also found the fit to be really consistent across all the Peter Millar clothing, too.

(Image credit: Mike Harris)

Any extra details you notice?

The logo on the back (neck) is a nice touch.

Inside it has two hoops, and it’s handy to be able to hang it on a hook.

Meanwhile, the zips are also a really good quality.

The fact that the chest pocket is somewhat redundant is only a minor quibble, and it does at least look stylish.

What can you realistically put in it?

I decided it was a good space to keep the lens cleaner for my glasses.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris ) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Future)

Can you wear it off the course?

You could get away with it, although personally I wouldn’t say it’s something I often want to wear on a day to day basis when out and about.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed with like colours.

Be sure to tumble dry on low, and do not iron or dry clean.

