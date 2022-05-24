Peter Millar Runner Performance Jersey Polo Shirt Review
This classy polo manages to combine modern and traditional, as Mike Harris discovers
When Peter Millar does something different, it never goes too overboard. The Runner Performance polo offers that little bit of extra style, yet somehow manages to combine modern and traditional. A classy offering.
-
+
Super soft and stretchy material
-
+
Eye catching styling
-
+
Easy care, no need to iron
-
+
UPF 50+ sun protection
-
-
Some golfers may prefer a more low key design
Peter Millar is synonymous with really high quality polo shirts – it’s the clothing category that helped really make its name and reputation in golf. I have an abundance of polo shirts in my golf wardrobe, and the Peter Millar ones are definitely among my favourites. This particular style features a custom vintage speedometer pattern, which Peter Millar hand-designed in its Pilot Mill studio. I think it’s very smart and it’s been getting plenty of outings and favourable comments from playing partners this season.
How tall am I/what is my build?
5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
This polo is from the Crown Sport range, which is Peter Millar’s Classic Fit, so for me, medium was spot on. I tend to have to go up to a size large in the Crown Crafted, Tailored Fit. It may sound like an obvious piece of advice, but try before you buy, at least until you get a feel for the brand’s various different fits.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
This is a very soft and stretchy polo shirt. Peter Millar claims that the four-way stretch offers optimal mobility, and I’d have to agree. This shirt is lightweight, breathable and extremely comfortable.
Any extra details you notice?
The trademark subtle crown logo on the neck is a nice touch.
Can you wear it off the course?
Absolutely. This looks like a modern fashion polo shirt – a very smart one at that.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Pop it on a hangar and it’ll dry fairly quickly. The fact that you don’t need to iron this polo shirt is another plus.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history. His two main passions in golf are courses, having played over 400 courses worldwide, and shoes; he owns over 40 pairs.
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of four clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
