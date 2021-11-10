Oscar Jacobson Dave Trousers Review

The best golf trousers score well in terms of quality, comfort and functionality.

Given Oscar Jacobson's great heritage and impressive styling, we were keen try out the brand's Dave trousers.

Don't be misled by the name (not that Dave isn't a good, solid name), for these trousers are better than solid - and they're very on trend.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 3 inches, extra large.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

38 inch waist, 33 inch leg.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

These trousers came up a little tight for me, so there were times where I was feeling unwanted pressure in certain areas (despite being the size I normally go for).

In fact, they were actually a little snug around the calves - so it's just something to bear in mind.

The fit may have been a bit close for me, but other golfers may fight them just right – and they are designed to be stretchy.

Talking of which, they do feature a stretch waistband, so it’ easier to perfect the fit in that area.

Any extra details you notice?

They feature two front slash pockets and two rear welt pockets with button openings.

The back pockets are a good size for the scorecard, and they'll keep it nice and secure – a small but not unimportant detail.

After all, it's incredibly frustrating when you have to go dashing back down the fairway to look for a card that's slipped out.

Meanwhile, the Oscar Jacobson branding above the back right pocket is a nice touch, and there's no disputing that they look really smart.

Can you wear it off the course?

They’re perfect for golf, but they’re not really trousers you’d want to necessarily wear out and about, as you might do with other OJ garments.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

They’re machine washable and keep their shape nicely.

To have a look at some of your other options, be sure to browse the best golf trousers.