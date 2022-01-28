Ocean Tee has really made waves in the golfing world of late, thanks to its use of environmentally-friendly techniques and materials and the quality of the products it's putting out into the market.

The Ocean Tee Men's Beluga Waterproof Jacket is another impressive garment that combines functionality, style and performance.

Ocean Tee waterproofs are made from a blend of GRS-certified recycled polyester, nylon and elastane. They also use specialised dyes to minimise the environmental impact.

The Beluga Waterproof Jacket is waterproof and windproof, as well as being quiet during the swing. Elastane also ensures that your action won't be hindered and you won't be impeded as you take on each shot.

That said, Ocean Tee clothing does tend to be slight more slim-fitting than other brands on the market, so bear that in mind and go for a size up if you're in between.

Waterproof jackets are incredibly important for golfers, especially those who live in areas of the world where good year-round weather is far from guaranteed. If you're in any way restricted as you take your swing, your scores will suffer as a result.

Here, we give our thoughts on the Ocean Tee Men's Beluga Waterproof Jacket...

With the best golf tops, you never seem to take them off. This could well be one of them...

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 2in, extra large.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me but can can sometimes come up small.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The Beluga Waterproof Jacket ticks all the boxes. As mentioned, the fit is more tight than loose, but you don't feel trapped at all and the elasticity enables you to proceed without any issues.

The garment is made from environmentally friendly fabrics, but there's no sacrifice in terms of performance. It's fully water and windproof and pleasingly quiet when you swing. It's not the lightest waterproof jacket on the market, but that's not really an issue.

Any extra details you noticed?

The colour accents on the zips and pockets – which are waterproof and perfectly positioned – add a touch of personality.

Can you wear it off course?

There's absolutely no reason why you couldn't wear this while popping to the shops in the rain or embarking on most other outdoor pursuits.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

No problems to report. It must be cold washed, ideally on an eco setting. It's not suitable for tumble driers.

