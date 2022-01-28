Ocean Tee Men's Beluga Waterproof Jacket
Our verdict on the Ocean Tee Men's Beluga Waterproof Jacket
A functional and good-looking waterproof garment that's made from sustainably-sourced materials
-
+
Comfortable
-
+
Visually appealing
-
+
Stylish
-
+
Environmentally friendly
-
-
Sizes come up a touch small
-
-
Not the lightest jacket on the market
Ocean Tee has really made waves in the golfing world of late, thanks to its use of environmentally-friendly techniques and materials and the quality of the products it's putting out into the market.
The Ocean Tee Men's Beluga Waterproof Jacket is another impressive garment that combines functionality, style and performance.
Ocean Tee waterproofs are made from a blend of GRS-certified recycled polyester, nylon and elastane. They also use specialised dyes to minimise the environmental impact.
The Beluga Waterproof Jacket is waterproof and windproof, as well as being quiet during the swing. Elastane also ensures that your action won't be hindered and you won't be impeded as you take on each shot.
That said, Ocean Tee clothing does tend to be slight more slim-fitting than other brands on the market, so bear that in mind and go for a size up if you're in between.
Waterproof jackets are incredibly important for golfers, especially those who live in areas of the world where good year-round weather is far from guaranteed. If you're in any way restricted as you take your swing, your scores will suffer as a result.
Here, we give our thoughts on the Ocean Tee Men's Beluga Waterproof Jacket...
With the best golf tops, you never seem to take them off. This could well be one of them...
How tall am I/what is my build?
6ft 2in, extra large.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me but can can sometimes come up small.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
The Beluga Waterproof Jacket ticks all the boxes. As mentioned, the fit is more tight than loose, but you don't feel trapped at all and the elasticity enables you to proceed without any issues.
The garment is made from environmentally friendly fabrics, but there's no sacrifice in terms of performance. It's fully water and windproof and pleasingly quiet when you swing. It's not the lightest waterproof jacket on the market, but that's not really an issue.
Any extra details you noticed?
The colour accents on the zips and pockets – which are waterproof and perfectly positioned – add a touch of personality.
Can you wear it off course?
There's absolutely no reason why you couldn't wear this while popping to the shops in the rain or embarking on most other outdoor pursuits.
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
No problems to report. It must be cold washed, ideally on an eco setting. It's not suitable for tumble driers.
If you want more options, check out our complete guide to the best waterproof golf jackets.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, commissioning and feature writing. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel with The Masters and USPGA respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
