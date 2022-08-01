Mack Weldon Pima T-Shirt Polo Review
Our verdict on the Mack Weldon Pima T-Shirt polo after testing it out on the golf course
Mack Weldon focuses all of its efforts on making apparel shopping easier for men and its Pima T-Shirt polos are a quality product that make for a great option on the golf course and for casual wear as well. The standout feature of the Pima T-Shirt polo is its soft hand feel, but the freedom of movement and breathability offered exceeded expectations.
-
+
Soft, comfortable feel
-
+
Ample range of motion
-
+
Breathability exceeds expectations
-
+
Versatile in terms of use
-
-
Runs slightly small
-
-
Might be too traditional for some
Mack Weldon was founded in 2011 with the goal being to provide men with an easier way to find their basic apparel needs with an enhanced commitment to consistent sizing and better materials. The company offers men pretty much anything they would need for casual or athletic use, and polo shirts have been among Mack Weldon’s most popular product lines. I recently had the chance to test the Pima T-Shirt polo and came away impressed, most notably with its versatility and incredibly soft feel.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I am 5-foot-10 with a fairly stocky build, thick through the shoulders and chest.
What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?
I almost always wear an XL when it comes to golf shirts, with the exception being that I’ll go up in size for “athletic fit” shirts, which I generally try to avoid with my stockier build. The Pima T-Shirt polo is categorized by Mack Weldon as a “relaxed fit” product, so I went with the XL. I was pleased overall with the fit but would add that it probably ran slightly smaller than XLs in other brands I’ve tried. In all, the Pima T-Shirt polo is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
The standout feature of the Pima T-Shirt polo, which retails for $68, is its hand feel. The pima cotton is incredibly soft and comfortable, and it also breathes well. I stayed fairly dry and cool on some hot, humid days, and the shirt exceeded my expectations in that regard. I also found that I was able to swing freely, thanks in large part to side slits that were incorporated into the design to promote freedom of movement. I also appreciated the solid color and simplistic design, as it made it possible to pair the Pima T-Shirt polo with multiple shorts and/or shoes. I tested the shirt in the Sunrise color, which I liked a lot, and there are five other color options available as well.
Any extra details we noticed?
The details in the design are fairly minimal, which some will love and others might not. There’s a small, understated Mack Weldon logo on the back right side of the shirt that’s barely visible when it’s tucked in. But beyond that, there are no distinguishing features as it relates to the brand. I will say that I liked the open collar design of the shirt, as on hot days there’s nothing worse than playing golf and feeling like a shirt’s collar is rubbing against your neck all day. And the soft hand feel offered is worth another mention here. It’s top-notch.
Can you wear it off the course?
Definitely, and I think that’s one of the best attributes of this shirt. It’s well-suited for golf but also great to wear casually in most settings off the course. And the soft feel makes it one of my favorites to throw on when I’m just going out to run errands or grab something to eat. I also especially enjoy the fact that I can wear this shirt tucked in or untucked, which is an underrated bonus, as oftentimes even the best polo shirts aren’t versatile in that regard..
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
Mack Weldon’s instructions for the Pima T-Shirt Polo are to machine wash on cold and dry on a low heat setting. I typically leave the shirt in the dryer for a few minutes to get the wrinkles out and then let it air dry, and in doing that I’ve never found that I needed to iron the shirt. And after quite a few washes now, I haven’t seen any issues with the material.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
