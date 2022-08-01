Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mack Weldon Pima T-Shirt Polo Review

Mack Weldon was founded in 2011 with the goal being to provide men with an easier way to find their basic apparel needs with an enhanced commitment to consistent sizing and better materials. The company offers men pretty much anything they would need for casual or athletic use, and polo shirts have been among Mack Weldon’s most popular product lines. I recently had the chance to test the Pima T-Shirt polo and came away impressed, most notably with its versatility and incredibly soft feel.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5-foot-10 with a fairly stocky build, thick through the shoulders and chest.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

I almost always wear an XL when it comes to golf shirts, with the exception being that I’ll go up in size for “athletic fit” shirts, which I generally try to avoid with my stockier build. The Pima T-Shirt polo is categorized by Mack Weldon as a “relaxed fit” product, so I went with the XL. I was pleased overall with the fit but would add that it probably ran slightly smaller than XLs in other brands I’ve tried. In all, the Pima T-Shirt polo is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

(Image credit: Mack Weldon)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The standout feature of the Pima T-Shirt polo, which retails for $68, is its hand feel. The pima cotton is incredibly soft and comfortable, and it also breathes well. I stayed fairly dry and cool on some hot, humid days, and the shirt exceeded my expectations in that regard. I also found that I was able to swing freely, thanks in large part to side slits that were incorporated into the design to promote freedom of movement. I also appreciated the solid color and simplistic design, as it made it possible to pair the Pima T-Shirt polo with multiple shorts and/or shoes. I tested the shirt in the Sunrise color, which I liked a lot, and there are five other color options available as well.

Any extra details we noticed?

The details in the design are fairly minimal, which some will love and others might not. There’s a small, understated Mack Weldon logo on the back right side of the shirt that’s barely visible when it’s tucked in. But beyond that, there are no distinguishing features as it relates to the brand. I will say that I liked the open collar design of the shirt, as on hot days there’s nothing worse than playing golf and feeling like a shirt’s collar is rubbing against your neck all day. And the soft hand feel offered is worth another mention here. It’s top-notch.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Can you wear it off the course?

Definitely, and I think that’s one of the best attributes of this shirt. It’s well-suited for golf but also great to wear casually in most settings off the course. And the soft feel makes it one of my favorites to throw on when I’m just going out to run errands or grab something to eat. I also especially enjoy the fact that I can wear this shirt tucked in or untucked, which is an underrated bonus, as oftentimes even the best polo shirts aren’t versatile in that regard..

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Mack Weldon’s instructions for the Pima T-Shirt Polo are to machine wash on cold and dry on a low heat setting. I typically leave the shirt in the dryer for a few minutes to get the wrinkles out and then let it air dry, and in doing that I’ve never found that I needed to iron the shirt. And after quite a few washes now, I haven’t seen any issues with the material.