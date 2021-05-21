In this review Matt Cradock tests out Lyle & Scott’s golf knitted polo shirt on the golf course.

Lyle & Scott Golf Knitted Polo Shirt

Wearing the right apparel can play a huge part in your performance. If you don’t feel good in the clothing you’re wearing, you’re likely to struggle.

Lyle & Scott is one of the most recognised clothing brands in golf, with its famous knitwear and golfing attire dating back over 50 years.

With such an established history, we thought the knitted polo shirt really demonstrated and showed their experience and craftsmanship.

Featuring a materialistic blend of 15% Merino and 85% Cotton, the polo offered fantastic comfort, with the lightweight knitted material not restricting movement throughout the swing.

Despite the knitted material, the polo provided great temperature control, with the top being comfortable even in warm conditions.

When looking at the Lyle & Scott range, a common theme is simplicity with the colourways, rarely are any of the polo tops draped in outlandish colours.

Although this may not appeal to some people, we think the simple look is extremely effective, with the contrast of the golden eagle logo on the black background offering a very subtle design on the front.

Another nice touch is the white ‘contrast tipping’ on the collar, button strip, and sleeves of the polo. These additional touches really add detail to the shirt and make it stand out.

Despite the smart and stylish design on the front of the polo, the back of the shirt is the only downside, with huge Lyle & Scott branding running down the middle of it.

This addition only seems to feature on the knitted range of the polos and, although it’s not difficult to work out why the branding has been placed on the back, it is too blatant and large. If the wording had been smaller and more subtle then we would even recommend this as a shirt you could wear off the course.