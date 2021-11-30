Adidas Equipment Recycled Women’s Jacket Review

We will admit that on first impressions this jacket didn't excite. But having worn it and understood the materials and experienced the performance we are much bigger fans.

It is not fitted which is perhaps why it looked a bit lack lustre from the off. The Recycled polyester fleece is thin and hangs awkwardly when not being worn. After a few wears it softens and takes a more flattering shape. The traditional, sporty appearance has a good dose of “baseball jacket” making it a very versatile piece of clothing.

The body is made from 92% recycled polyester with the rest being viscose fleece. So not 100% recycled but a giant leap towards it. The sleeves are 70% cotton and 30% recycled polyester fleece. These are very soft to touch and the garment is extremely comfortable to wear. This sustainable message is also echoed in their the Primegreen Shirts and so many of their other garments.

The practicality of this top was what stood out more than anything. It is a thin full zip jacket, not at all bulky so ideal for wearing as a layered outfit. It is so easy to swing and move in due to the drop shoulder design, giving plenty of room to stretch. The stand up soft cotton mix collar is oversized a touch making sure your neck stays warm if it gets cooler out on the course.

The zip pockets are extremely handy in making sure nothing escapes. It really does keep you at a perfect temperature and is a great option when a full on rain jacket is not required.

The Crew Navy colour that Adidas use in many of their items, is a much warmer navy than the sometimes office like French Navy chosen by so many other golf brands. This flattering shade lends it to compliment most colourful accents and shirts especially some bright colours such as their Primegreen shirt.

The versatility of this top is what wins it for us. It looks great with a pair of Code Chaos Shoes. It can be worn on and off the course and looks just as smart/casual with jeans as it does with a pair of golf trousers. It received many a compliment out and about from mostly non golfers, that shows that Adidas have hit the mark on street style once again. This is what they do so well, not only do you have a practical golf top here but a key piece in your “popping down for a coffee with the girls’ or "walking the dog" kit.

At £55 it is great value for money too (although the price is right given the initial low grade first impression), plus you’d be doing your bit to help the environment not just because of the recycled materials used to make it, but also because you are using it for more than one activity. Being smart with your golf wardrobe is definitely the way forward for your bank balance and the planet.