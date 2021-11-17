Abacus Tralee Trousers Review

Let’s make one thing clear: it’s imperative that you can rely on a decent pair of golf trousers. Fortunately, no longer do we have to make do with a pair of chinos from a high street store. The best golf trousers offer quite a bit more, and designs such as Abacus’ Tralee trousers combine style and functional design.

We chose a chilly morning to go out and play to see how these premium trousers performed. As it happened, the heavens opened round about the turn – so how did they get on?

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 1 inches, slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

34/32 normally fit perfectly, with no ankles on show and just the right amount of room to move comfortably in without being baggy.

(Image credit: Michael Weston)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

These trousers were the perfect size.The fit is such that they aren’t too tight, but they’re certainly not baggy – as was the style maybe 20 or so years ago.

When it started to rain, small beads formed on the material, and whilst you won’t get wet straight away, they’re not designed to keep out heavy downpours. However, they are water repellent – so you should have nothing to fear if the odd shower is forecast.

Any extra details you notice?

The pockets are not the best. Both the two side and two rear pockets have a mesh lining inside, so you need to be careful what you carry. Sharp objects, such as tees and pitch mark repairers, may well pierce a hole over time – which is something to bear in mind.

(Image credit: Michael Weston)

Can you wear it off the course?

Even though they are really smart, they're not like chinos. They have a totally different look and feel, so they're not really a style that works away from the golf course.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

You need to take the advice on the label – and the guidelines are pretty thorough. If you put them on a 30° wash, they’ll be fine, and they’ll dry very quickly. Ironing isn’t really necessary – which is a bonus.