Abacus Mellion Stretch Trousers Review
These lightweight trousers from Abacus are perfect for summertime wear
Smart and functional, the Mellion trousers are a really comfortable wear. If you’re in the market for more of a plain style, this pair won’t let you down.
Lightweight
Stretchy fabric aids comfort
Very breathable
Rear pockets fairly shallow
Style may be a little plain for some
No waterproof protection
Abacus prides itself on its functional and smart clothing for the active golfer. The high-end apparel brand claims to make weather, wind, and other conditions insignificant so that you can focus on what really matters: your golf game.
So far as its golf trousers are concerned, there is plenty of choice in the range. I have a pair of the water repellent Abacus Tralee trousers, which perform well in showery conditions. The Mellion trousers aren’t designed for wet weather, but they still score pretty highly.
How tall am I/what is my build?
Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
W34/L32 normally fit perfectly, which gives enough material to fully cover the angles. I like a regular fit – not too tight, but not so loose that the material flaps around in the wind.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
As the name suggests, these trousers are stretchy. Just like the shorts equivalent, they’re made from a stretchy polyester fabric, so they stretch and recover both width and lengthways. Abacus says the fabric has drycool and wicking effects. I played on a warm and fairly humid day, and they remained really comfortable throughout. I wore the black, but if these are a little plain for you, the Mellion trousers also come in a navy and a dark grey.
Any extra details we noticed?
The waistband has a silicone print on the inside, which helps you to stay smart by keeping your polo shirt tucked in. I am going to be slightly picky and say that the two rear pockets could do with being a touch deeper. I have a tendency to lose my scorecard, although a silicone tape on the inside of the rear right back pocket is meant to prevent this from happening. I’ll be monitoring this closely! Meanwhile, a very small upside down Abacus logo appears on the rear right back pocket.
Can you wear it off the course?
I don’t think you’d want to wear these off the course, not like you might with a pair of golf chinos. It’s not that they’re not smart – they are – only the type of stretchy material used makes them less of a fashionable off course item.
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
As per label: wash separately; do not soak; hand dry immediately after wash; and do not iron on print. They dry very quickly and an iron is not always required.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
