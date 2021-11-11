Glenmuir Bute Gilet Review

The Glenmuir Bute gilet is thicker and has more padding than the slimmer Glenmuir Sheil and is more suited to winter golf.

Gilet or body warmers are ideal for keeping your core warm when the temperature drops and can be combined with many types of underclothing to retain heat and provide ease of movement.

As well as being more padded the Bute also looks more bulky thanks to the bonded padded zones on the front, which could be a little more stylish.

The fabric uses Glenmuir’s Storm Bloc protection to keep the wind and light showers out. How useful shower protection is I am not sure given that there are no sleeves, but for those who want to put it over lightweight rain jacket then this might be important.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The panels down the side of the jacket are in the same style as the front, which is good to see for all round warmth and keep the jacket close to your body, if you get the right size.

The contrast styling around the zips and shoulders creates a little bit of definition for those who like that sort of stuff.

The pockets on the front are generous and lined with a fabric that will keep your hands warm and come with zips to keep them out of the way when you swing.

The well padded collar is also pretty robust and shows that the Bute is all about maximum warmth so it will be great as insulating layer on top of a thin windproof jacket like the Glenmuir Elrick.

The Glenmuir Bute is light enough to carry in your bag and can be folded down or rolled up to fit in a bag once you get the air out of it as it will take up a bit of space.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6'1" tall, medium build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

For most Glenmuir tops I am a large and the Bute I had is a generous fit. Really I needed to go one size down as the medium in the Bute is equivalent to the large in the Sheil and most of the rest of the Glenmuir range.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

This is quite a chunky gilet, but it will keep you warm on the coldest of days. That said it did not get in the way of my swing and fitted well over other layers like the Glenmuir Elrick Jacket

Any extra details you notice?

There are some colour accents on the sleeves and zip which make it stand out if you like that sort of thing.

Can you wear it off the course?

Perfectly possible to wear off the course, but it probably has more of a sporty on-course look.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Unlike gilets filled with down, the Bute has a synthetic filler so it can be machine washed, but not tumble dried.