Under Armour Iso-Chill Glove Review

Under Armour is a brand renowned for its technology, performance and innovation. You might question just how much performance you can get from a golf glove – but when you play with a model such as Under Armour’s Iso-Chill, over the course of several rounds, you’d have to say quite a lot.

What you’ll notice immediately is just how stretchy the glove is, and the premium cabretta leather delivers really impressive levels of comfort and grip.

What’s also apparent when you slip the Iso-Chill on for the first time is the thickness of the leather. Whilst some golfers may have a preference for a slightly thinner material – something that tends to deliver a touch more feel – that can often mean sacrificing an element of durability.

With the Under Armour Iso-Chill glove, you shouldn’t have any concerns on that front – all the evidence suggests that it won’t be quick to wear or scuff.

Related: Best Golf Gloves

The standout area of performance for us was its comfort levels. Specifically, it’s very effective in preventing your hand from becoming too hot – and one of the reasons for this is the brand’s Tour Cool fabric, which pulls heat away from the skin, whilst the micro perforations increase ventilation.

Quite often the trade off you get with a tight fit and snug feel, is a gradual build-up of heat that affects comfort and grip – but this is not something we experienced, and that’s a big plus. Together with the built-in closure tab, the fit was really pleasing.

Some golfers won’t want to veer away from playing an all-white glove – and there are stretchy models available in this more traditional style, as opposed to the Iso-Chill’s white/black colourway – but this glove offers plenty of appeal and certain qualities you might not get from a number of other models.