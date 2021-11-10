Oscar Jacobson Leather Belt Review

Oscar Jacobson boasts a rich heritage, which dates back over a hundred years.

The brand describes its design philosophy as “Scandinavian simplicity combined with the inspiration of Italian tailoring and British textile tradition.”

You'll find plenty of the brand's clothing in our best golf tops post, and there are one or two OJ accessories well worth adding to your golf wardrobe, too.

If you're faffing around pre round transferring your every day belt from your chinos, jeans or work trousers to your golf ones, now's the time to get a belt that's designed for the game.

Leave your going out belt at home, and get one of these!

It's not uncommon for the holes on a leather belt to become frayed and worn, but that's not going to happen with this one.

(Image credit: Tom Clarke)

Unlike a lot of belts, it doesn't have holes and a spike - it has a ratchet system.

All you have to do is slide it into place, and it'll just click together where you want it to - it's very easy to adjust.

This gives the wearer total flexibility in sizing, and helps it to stay in shape.

The release system is a touch fiddly at first, but it's something you should get the hang of quickly enough.

It's a clever design, and combined with the premium chrome finish metal buckle - which features the embossed Oscar Jacobson branding - it looks fantastic.

(Image credit: Tom Clarke)

This one size belt is available in black or white, but given it's a very 'golfy' accessory, it's probably not one you'd want to wear off the course.