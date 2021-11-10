Oscar Jacobson Leather Belt Review
In this Oscar Jacobson leather belt review, we assess its performance and give our verdict
A classic leather golf belt made all the more appealing with its engineered ratchet system for total flexibility in sizing.
Ratchet system makes it easy to adjust to your perfect size
Chrome finish metal buckle is really smart
Release system can be a little fiddly
By Tom Clarke
Oscar Jacobson boasts a rich heritage, which dates back over a hundred years.
The brand describes its design philosophy as “Scandinavian simplicity combined with the inspiration of Italian tailoring and British textile tradition.”
You'll find plenty of the brand's clothing in our best golf tops post, and there are one or two OJ accessories well worth adding to your golf wardrobe, too.
If you're faffing around pre round transferring your every day belt from your chinos, jeans or work trousers to your golf ones, now's the time to get a belt that's designed for the game.
Leave your going out belt at home, and get one of these!
It's not uncommon for the holes on a leather belt to become frayed and worn, but that's not going to happen with this one.
Unlike a lot of belts, it doesn't have holes and a spike - it has a ratchet system.
All you have to do is slide it into place, and it'll just click together where you want it to - it's very easy to adjust.
This gives the wearer total flexibility in sizing, and helps it to stay in shape.
The release system is a touch fiddly at first, but it's something you should get the hang of quickly enough.
It's a clever design, and combined with the premium chrome finish metal buckle - which features the embossed Oscar Jacobson branding - it looks fantastic.
This one size belt is available in black or white, but given it's a very 'golfy' accessory, it's probably not one you'd want to wear off the course.
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 and was promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including website and social media. Tom plays off 17 and lists Augusta National, Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played.
