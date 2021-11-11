Glenmuir Ashurst Golf Trousers Review

The Glenmuir Ashurst golf trousers mean you can leave the waterproofs behind. Reducing layers in winter can help you swing more freely, but you still need to keep warm and dry so that is where these winger golf trousers come in.

Made from performance polyester with a touch of elastane for a bit of stretch, they come with a Teflon DWR finish to repel showers as part of the Glenmuir Storm Bloc protection system.

The active smart fibres are also breathable so that any excess heat is released to keep you warm, comfortable and dry.

The inside features a brushed fleece fabric that creates the warmth and the comfort. The fleece lining really keeps you legs warm on the course, so much so that you might find they are too warm for wearing indoors for long periods.

(Image credit: MHopley)

There are two generous rear pockets as well as two front ones and they hold their shape over time.

The Ashurst trousers are robust and flexible winter golf trouser that will keep you very warm whatever the weather throws at you. In most conditions you can probably get away without a pair of over trousers which creates less restrictions for your swing.

If you know you are going to be playing in the rain and want to wear waterproof trousers then maybe some less bulky trousers might be a better alternative.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6'1" tall, medium build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I normally would order a 36" waist and 33 inch leg, so the 36" waist, long length that Glenmuir supplied was pretty accurate. It is good to see short, regular and long leg options to mix and match with the six waist options from 32” to 42” so there should be a version for everyone.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

When you put them on, the Ashurst trouser material feels quite robust, but after a while you don't notice any extra weight as the comfort and warmth take over. They were reasonably stretchy and the fit is on the slim side, so if you have a few extra pounds or Chris Hoy thighs you might want to go up a size.

Any extra details you notice?

If you order online direct from Glenmuir you can even add a personalisation to the back pocket, which is a nice touch.

Can you wear it off the course?

The style means you could easily wear it off the course, but after a while they are too warm to wear for long periods indoors.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

It came through the washing machine fine and as a synthetic material should not be ironed or put in the tumble drier.