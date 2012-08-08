Breaking 90: Lee Westwood Day

My last update was posted shortly before what must be considered the centre piece of the whole ‘Play Your Best' experience - The Lee Westwood Day.

This once in a lifetime experience began with Lee answering questions regarding his career as one of the most successful golfers the country has ever produced.

It was a fascinating insight into the mind of a top Tour Professional, his roots, the transition from amateur to pro, his rise to the top of the game, how he dealt with poor form and his resurgence back to the top of the world rankings.

Following this we went down to the Ping Fitting Centre range, here Lee went through his practice routines and how he sees certain shots on the course, witnessing his pure ball striking was eye opening. What happened next was a real privilege for me, I had Lee analyse my swing.

Surprisingly he didn't seem too horrified with my full swing, just moving the ball back in my stance slightly and got me to put a slight hinge in my right elbow at address. Next we worked on some ‘chip and runs' and ‘lob shots', both of these techniques are welcome assets to my short game. It was a fantastic day that I shall remember for the remainder of my life.

As for my golfing progress things have been moving along nicely, breaking 90 on two occasions, once in the rearranged June Medal with an 89, then carding an 87 in the August medal, although slightly disappointed with latter, making double bogey 6 on the 18th to miss out on a PB by one shot.

My latest lesson with Golf Monthly Top25 Coach Steve Robinson concentrated on putting, my first real insight into the techniques of this fine art.

I now have a two plane putting stroke, which gives me a much more consistent stroke, we also worked visualisation, which seems to really increase confidence with lag putting, a definite weakness in my game.

Next on the agenda is an AM AM at Market Rasen.