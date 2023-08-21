Predict the Top Five at the Tour Championship and Win $10,000

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

30 players are in the field this week, as each player looks to win the $18 Million FedEx Cup bonus.

Six players that rank 25th thru 30th in the FedEx Cup standings coming into this week, will start 10 shots adrift of the #1 seed, Scottie Scheffler, who will start at -10, two ahead of Viktor Hovland.

The top five coming into this week are, Scottie Scheffler (-10), Viktor Hovland (-8), Rory McIlroy (-7), Jon Rahm (-6), and Lucas Glover (-5). How many of these five players will remain in the top five this week?

Pick 1st thru 5th correctly in this week's game Golf Monthly x Oddschecker game, and you will win $10,000 when you enter below!

There are only 30 players to choose from this week, which makes the task of picking five players that much easier, and the $10,000 is surely up for grabs this week!

So if you think you know who will finish inside the top five this week, sign up for the Golf Monthly x Oddschecker game below.

Note: The top five finishers will be determined by the leaderboard which includes the starting strokes.

We know by now you are ready to get those entries in, as you look to turn five picks into $10,000 absolutely free, so sign up by following the steps below.

How to Enter the $10,000 Tour Championship Free-to-Play Game

Oddschecker and Golf Monthly giving away $10,000 again this week, to anyone that can predict 1st thru 5th in this week's Tour Championship.

Here are the steps you need to take to get in on the action!

How to Enter

1. Make your selections using the widget above - Ensure you have selected each player in your chosen finishing position e.g. Scottie Scheffler (1st), Rory McIlroy (2nd), Viktor Hovland (3rd) and so on.

2. Enter your email address

3. Check your inbox and follow the instructions to create your Oddschecker account

Things are slightly different this week, as Scottie Scheffler will start at -10, with six players starting at even par, and the rest of the 30-man field occupying the spots in between.

This handicap start can certainly lead to excitement, and whilst the expectation is that the leader at the start of the week can cruise to victory, it doesn't tend to play out that way.

The player with the second most points starts at −8, the third at −7, the fourth at -6, and the fifth at −5, and so on. This means that at least these top five players have an excellent shot of winning the Tour Championship.

In 2020, Xander Schauffele shot the lowest gross score of the week, but as he started in 14th, he finished 3 shots shy of Dustin Johnson, who played well enough to preserve his lead from the start of the week.

In 2021, Patrick Cantlay also held on to the lead he had at the start of the week, but in both 2019 and 2022, Rory McIlroy made up the necessary strokes to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup overall.

When Rory won in 2019, he started five strokes behind Justin Thomas at the start of the week and won by four. In 2022 he started six strokes back and won by one over Sungjae Im and Scheffler, the latter of who started the week two clear of the field.

This is all to say that there will definitely be some movement on the leaderboard this week, and you should definitely factor in players who are used to playing well at East Lake, as there are definitely top 5 spots up for grabs for players who excel, even if from further down the chasing pack.

Three Players Who Can Post a Top 5 Finish at the Tour Championship

Lets ignore the current top five, which is Scheffler, Hovland, McIlroy, Rahm and Glover, and see who else could break into the top five places this week and still a spot from those that start the week there.

Xander Schauffele - Xander Schauffele won the Tour Championship in 2017, under its original format, and in 2020 he shot the lowest gross score. Schaufelle has never been outside the top 7 in this event, and should be factored into your top 5 this week. He will start two shots back of Lucas Glover in 5th, at -3.

Russell Henley - Russell Henley finished 8th last week, and in this tournament he's finished 3rd and 12th, both before the format change. His 3rd in 2017 is a clear indication he can play this course well, and he too will start just two back of 5th place alongside Xander at -3.

Max Homa - Max Homa will start just one shot back of 5th place this week at -4, and last year finished 5th in gross scoring over the 72 holes. He is bang in form, and is a live contender to win this week, even with the handicap.

Tour Championship Free-to-Play Game Terms & Conditions

