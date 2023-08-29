Zach Johnson Reveals 'Extremely Difficult' Wildcard Phone Call To Cameron Young

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Of all the big names to miss out on a place in the US Ryder Cup team, Cameron Young could justifiably feel as hard done by as anyone.

After all, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is 17th in the world rankings, while he has already demonstrated his credentials in match play events as part of the winning team in the 2022 Presidents Cup and a runner-up finish in March’s WGC-Match Play.

Not only that, but he finished ahead of Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas in the battle to qualify automatically. Although each player missed out on via that route, the other four were captain’s picks while Young was omitted.

After revealing the six names who would complete his team for the match, captain Zach Johnson admitted telling the 26-year-old he would not be making his maiden Ryder Cup appearance at Marco Simone near Rome had been the most difficult phone call he made.

He explained: “All of my phone calls were difficult. That goes without saying. It's part of what I was warned about when it came to those and my vice captains that have sat in this seat before. I say that; it did keep me up at night having to make those phone calls, specifically Cam. Phenomenal player, better person. He was nothing but class.”

Those words will likely offer some consolation to Young in light of his omission, but his absence would be even more galling considering that only a month ago, one of Johnson’s vice captains, Fred Couples, stated Young would be in the team. Speaking on his own The Fred Couples Show on Sirius XFM PGA Tour Radio, Couples said: “Cam Young will be in Italy.”

That has failed to transpire, but Johnson addressed Couples’ comment, saying: “Yeah, I know what was said, but I think that was a while back. It was kind of in jest. It is what it is. All of those phone calls were extremely difficult. Fortunately the ones receiving them were beyond classy.”

There will be plenty of disappointed players following the announcement of Johnson’s wildcards. However, given his form and the comment from Couples that he would be heading to Italy, Young may well be hurting as much as anyone.