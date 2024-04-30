Win A Full Spring '24 Outfit From Peter Millar

Peter Millar is one of the world’s leading premium apparel brands, and one that very much shares our vision for celebrating the best of the best as our partner for the 2023/24 UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings.

Peter Millar garments are stocked in pro shops across the UK&I, including those at the majority of our Top 100 courses. Renowned for providing unrivalled quality, the brand is trusted by golfers across the world who want to elevate their look on the fairways.

Peter Millar has significantly evolved since its initial line of cashmere sweaters in 2001. Other items of attire were added, and the range expanded to include casual and formal wear. Today, Peter Millar offers a comprehensive range of clothing and accessories that remains true to the original ethos of delivering a versatile blend of classic and contemporary style, utilising the best in materials and craftsmanship.

(Image credit: Evan Schiller / Ballybunion Golf Club)

Like the courses in our Top 100 list, Peter Millar strives to offer ongoing excellence through evolution, making the clothing company a perfect partner for our Top 100.

Collaborating with two lucky winners, the team at Peter Millar will individually curate an outfit from the Spring 2024 line - so answer this question below for your chance to win this unique prize:

What year was Peter Millar founded?