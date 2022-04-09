Video Shows The Unbelievable Amount Of Private Jets At Augusta Airport
The local airport sees 1,500 private jets fly in during Masters week
It's Masters week and a trip to watch the Augusta National action is the hottest ticket in town.
Patrons come from all across the US and world to see the iconic course in person while some powerful individuals are also on-site after jetting in on private planes. A video posted by Front Office Sports showed a huge amount of jets lined up at Augusta airport and revealed some crazy stats about how busy the airfield is during Masters week versus a normal one.
A look at all the private planes parked in Augusta for The Masters 👀🛬 pic.twitter.com/kOLnOlyuUSApril 8, 2022
Many of the jets will belong to golfers and their teams as well as some of the most famous Augusta National members, with the club home to a number of billionaires and high net worth individuals. The Masters Tournament is a member-run tournament so there are plenty of 'Green Jackets' on-site undertaking various different roles assigned to them by club chairman Fred Ridley.
The airport usually has just 5,000 people pass through its gates each week but that number goes up to 30,000 during Masters week. Just two airlines occupy the airport flying to four cities on a regular week, but it goes a little crazy during the tournament. According to Front Office Sports, the airport sees 1,500 private jets, direct flights to 10 cities, 100 new employees and 500,000 gallons of fuel used.
The clip saw a lot of negative feedback with users unhappy with the impacts on the climate. "This is disgusting. All these private planes and excess while the world burns up," one user wrote. "Golf is an elitist sport that requires an insane amount of water just to maintain each course." Another said: "What climate crisis? Why should anybody care when you can afford to fly private," while another posted: "Hope everyone doubles up on paper straws today!"
