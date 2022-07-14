Why St Andrews' 18th Hole Being Drivable Is Amazing
The home hole is like nothing else in Major championship golf, and the way it's playing this week is fantastic
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Old Course at St Andrews is once again reminding us how brilliant it is this week, with R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers saying pre-tournament that the course was exactly where they wanted it to be.
It's brown, it's bouncy, it's beautiful.
We spoke to a caddie this week who said that balls are running as much as 120 yards if they get the right bounce off a downslope. Others have said the fairways are faster than the greens. It's crazy golf but it's brilliant.
"The golf course is playing so, so short. But it's still tricky," Rory McIlroy said after his opening 66, just after revealing that he hit a pitching wedge into the 615 yard 14th.
VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT ST ANDREWS
One hole that is playing particularly short this week is the finishing hole. It's one of the best holes in the world but there may well be some fans, players and officials questioning it this week. It always is officially 'drivable' but this week is something else. It's probably only playing around 250-270 yards depending on the first bounce, and that's shorter than par-3s have been in past US Opens.
A senior golfer drove the par-4 18th hole in a Major with a fairway wood today. It sounds quite funny when it's written down. That was Ernie Els, who sadly three-putted to record a par on the 356 yarder.
The hole has been decimated in the opening round and has been birdied by dozens of players and eagled by two. Paul Lawrie and Danny Willett both made 2 on the home hole. Richard Mansell had a tap-in eagle in practice too.
Watch Lawrie's drive on 18:
This was unreal from Paul Lawrie earlier pic.twitter.com/BBbijVp0mjJuly 14, 2022
The world's best are finding it with 2-irons so some may argue that the Old has failed to stand the test of time amid a fight against a longer ball, improved technology and a professional game full of athletes.
That could be true for this specific week in these specific conditions but who cares? Par is only subjective anyway. The par of the hole today will be whatever the average score is for the round. If that's 3.5 or 3.6 then that's what its par is and players who make a four are essentially losing strokes. Players are making four and they're doing so by being caught out by the Valley of Sin, or hitting an average chip, an average drive or maybe a weak putt.
That's fine and the players who are making birdies and eagles are being rewarded for good shots, while the players who are making pars clearly aren't hitting shots to the best of their abilities.
The 18th on the Old Course is a true icon and no matter whether it's soft, downwind, into wind or firm and fast, it's one of the best and most famous golf holes in the world. This week, we've been very lucky with the conditions and it being a one-shotter has made it a delight to watch.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
5 Eye-Catching Open Outfits And Why Hoodies Are Cool At The Home Of Golf
There were some interesting fashion choices made on Day 1 of The Open and we call them out here!
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
17 Things You Didn't Know About Kurt Kitayama
Get to know the Californian two-time DP World Tour winner
By Elliott Heath • Published