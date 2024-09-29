Which Players Are Undefeated At The 2024 Presidents Cup?

Throughout the history of the Presidents Cup, only six players have ever claimed 5-0-0 records, with multiple individuals going undefeated in various Presidents Cup tournaments.

At the 2024 Presidents Cup, the matches were, safe to say, up-and-down, with it unclear as to who was going to claim victory, given the fact the first two sessions were 5-0 sweeps for the US and the International sides.

On Saturday, the first session involved four-balls, with the US side 3-1 up to sit 8-6 ahead of the Internationals. Although the Internationals fired back valiantly, they couldn't get the upper hand and, with 12 singles matches remaining, the US side are 11-7 clear heading into Sunday.

As you can imagine, plenty of US players have put points on the board but, on the American side, it is Sam Burns who remains undefeated going into the Sunday singles, as the 28-year-old claimed a 2&1 win on Thursday alongside Patrick Cantlay, as well as a second 2&1 victory alongside Cantlay on the Saturday four-balls.

Sitting at 2-0-0, the American was paired alongside Collin Morikawa on Saturday afternoon and, in an epic match alongside home-hero's Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, the US duo came from two-behind to claim a 1-up victory on the very last hole to pick up yet another point for the US side.

Following his win on Saturday, Burns, who is 3-0-0, stated: "I've had really good partners. I got to play with Patrick (Cantlay) a couple matches. I mean, you saw there on 18, the guy's an absolute assassin. This team is awesome. There's so many good pairings and there's so many guys that are extremely talented and really good, and they go out and fight really hard for the team. I've had a blast this week. It was really fun today, this afternoon with Collin and this morning with Pat. So, yeah, it's been a blast."

Going into Sunday, the American is the only undefeated player in the event, with Si Woo Kim succumbing to a 1-down loss on the final hole to Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on Saturday afternoon.

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, Burns claimed a one win, two loss, record, with the American making up for his performance in Rome with a potential blemish-free record at the Royal Montreal Golf Club.