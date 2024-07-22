Scottie Scheffler might have had an historic season and he might be ranked No.1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he is not the man with the most Major wins this year.

Xander Schauffele's stunning final round 65 at Royal Troon secured his second Major win since May after he held off Bryson DeChambeau to pick up the Wanamaker Trophy at Valhalla.

Schauffele has for some time been the second-best male pro in the world according to statistics but has he overthrown Scheffler as top dog now he's won two of the last three Majors?

Golf Monthly writers have their say...

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

A very tough one, but I think Scheffler just takes it on the back of his all-round form this season. He's won The Players and four other Signature events and has played such good tee-to-green golf that comparisons have been drawn with Tiger.

Schauffele has had an unbelievable season, though, and I wouldn't have an issue with anyone voting for him in this category.

Elliott Heath News Editor

I think for the first time in a while we can truly say we have a top two in the men's game. We've seemingly had a 'big three' for years and years but as things stand there are two players head and shoulders above the rest.

When we look back at the history books, Xander Schauffele is the man of 2024. Two Majors beats one. He has overthrown Scottie Scheffler as the player of the year for me.

Sure, Scheffler has had an historic year but he's 'only' won one Major. All the other wins are great - especially The Players Championship - but when push came to shove, Xander shot 65 on Sunday at Royal Troon to make the year his.

Paul Higham News Contributor

There’s not much between them stats-wise and while Scottie Scheffler has the total victories, Xander Schauffele has the two Majors and my answer this time next year might be different - but right now I’d still give Masters champ Scheffler the nod.

It’s just his continued excellence that was just a notch above, that run of six wins in 10 is just hard to put into words how special of an achievement it is. Yep, just one was a Major but winning any golf tournament is hard and to keep winning big ones like that, including the week after the Masters, takes some doing.

And not to diminish Xander, but if Scheffler doesn’t get arrested at the PGA that may have been a different story. He still finished T8 by the way which tells it’s own story.

Two fabulous players but just Scheffler for me.

Michael Weston Contributing Editor

Scheffler looked a little irritated at times at The Open – and he hit some strange shots. Still, even with what looked like his C or D-game, only six players scored better than him.



One of those, of course, was Xander Schauffele, who was in a league of his own at Royal Troon. Even the undisputed World No.1 couldn’t lay a glove on him.



Schauffele’s PGA Championship victory has clearly had a positive effect mentally – he now knows he has what it takes to beat the best players in the world on the Major stage.



However, Scheffler is still top dog – by a distance in my opinion. He’s won six times this year already. We haven’t seen such a run of dominat performances since Tiger Woods was in his pomp – and that says it all.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

The numbers don't lie, and Scheffler has six wins to Schauffele's two.

Yes, Xander is 2-1 ahead in terms of the Majors this year, but Scottie hasn't exactly been winning his local club championships - they've largely been Major-like fields.

Both of their consistency is incredibly impressive, too, with 14 (Scheffler) and 12 (Schauffele) top-10 finishes, respectively. Scheffler has played 16 times without missing a cut while Schauffele has teed it up 18 times in 2024. He also hasn't missed a cut in over two years.

While Scottie is my (and the official) World No.1, both of them are MILES ahead of the chasing pack.