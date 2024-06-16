When Is Pinehurst Next Hosting The US Open?

The US Open will return to Pinehurst Resort in just five years, with the USGA announcing it will be an “anchor” host site until 2047.

Pinehurst No.2 hosted its fourth US Open this week, and has given players a stern test in what is widely considered to be the toughest Major.

And thanks to a recent partnership with the USGA, Pinehurst will once again host the event in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

In 2029, Pinehurst will host the US Open and US Women’s Open in consecutive weeks, a repeat of the double-header of national tournaments held at the venue in 2014.

Pinehurst will host 12 USGA events over the next quarter of a century.

Speaking ahead of the tournament this week, USGA president Fred Perpall said Pinehurst will be “our new second home”.

“You can feel it when you fit somewhere,” he said. “The USGA just fits here at Pinehurst.”

The USGA also has other ties to Pinehurst, with its satellite headquarters, Golf House Pinehurst, opening in the area last month, including a research facility and the new home of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Oakmont Country Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links have also received the “anchor” designation, and will each host four US Opens over the next three decades.

Merion, Shinnecock Hills and Oakland Hills will also host multiple tournaments in the next few decades.

The 18th hole at Pinehurst No.2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perpall explained that the new strategy intends to bring a higher level of planning, commitment and execution to USGA events.

“We thought that there were so many inefficiencies involved with moving our US Open around that if we could just kind of have a deeper and longer commitment, that long arc of time will allow us to have the clarity that brings the confidence to execute.

“We thought we could make deeper investments in those places. We could work on continuously improving the experience for the players, the experiences for the fans.

“You're seeing some of that this week. Our largest US Open build. The opportunity to upgrade the experiences for the players. You'll see a new tunnel from the locker room to the 18th green.

"These are things that we just couldn't do if we were in our one-off mode. So we're really, really happy with how this has turned out. We know that over time, as we lean into this anchor site strategy, we'll continue to improve our main thing, which is running great US Opens.”

The USGA has confirmed future venues for every year of the US Open until 2042, and has planned most of its sites until 2051.

Future US Open venues