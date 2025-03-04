What Is The PGA Tour's Cut Rule?
The majority of the PGA Tour's events operate a 36-hole cut, but how do they work?
The cut is a foundation of professional golf and is a system used in the majority of PGA Tour events as well as those on other global tours.
Players teeing it up in a PGA Tour event know that historically you need to play well over the first two rounds to make the weekend otherwise you won't score well enough to qualify for the final two rounds and earn a paycheck.
Not all PGA Tour events have cuts, though, with five of the eight Signature Events not using them as well as the three tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The topic of cuts on tour is a controversial one, as fans enjoy watching players battle to make it into the weekend, but sponsors and TV networks tend to prefer having all of the stars playing every day, with cuts risking that some big names might not be there for the weekend.
No-cut events can also be seen by fans as 'money grabs', as players are guaranteed to earn money even if they don't play well. The LIV Golf League doesn't have cuts in its tournaments, with the last-place player guaranteed to earn $50,000. However, organizers of no-cut events know that fans on-site and viewers on TV will be able to watch their favorite players in each round.
“It keeps the stars there for four days," Rory McIlroy said on the proposals for more no-cut events at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
"You ask Mastercard or whoever it is to pay $20 million for a golf event, they want to see the stars at the weekend. They want a guarantee that the stars are there. So, if that’s what needs to happen, then that’s what happens.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
How the PGA Tour cut rule works
For the majority of PGA Tour tournaments, the cut sees the top 65 players and ties make it through to the weekend.
Field sizes are usually between 120-156 so the cut sees around half of the players head home early.
As there are fewer players for the final two rounds, Saturday and Sunday's play - weather dependent - usually sees the golfers paired in twos vs the usual three-balls for rounds one and two.
Do players get paid for missing the cut?
Players do not receive a paycheck for missing the cut in almost all elite professional golf events, with some exceptions.
The exceptions come at the Majors, where players earn somewhere between $1,000-$10,000 depending on which Major and where they finished. The Majors are difficult to qualify for so just making it into the field is an achievement and rewarded with some money to cover your expenses.
PGA Tour signature events cut rule
Three Signature Events operate a cut, and it works slightly differently to the regular full-field events due to the lower number of players teeing it up those weeks.
Signature Events are the tour's big money, limited-field events where only 70-72 players qualify. After 36 holes, the top 50 and ties make it through to the weekend, which usually means around 15-or-so players go home early.
The Signature Events that have cuts are the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament.
Which PGA Tour events don't have a cut?
- The Sentry (Signature Event)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Signature Event)
- RBC Heritage (Signature Event)
- Truist Championship (Signature Event)
- Travelers Championship (Signature Event)
- FedEx St Jude Championship (FedEx Cup Playoffs)
- BMW Championship (FedEx Cup Playoffs)
- Tour Championship (FedEx Cup Playoffs)
- Zozo Championship
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Harry Colt Legacy: Is He Golf’s Most Influential Course Designer?
After 45 years of seeking out and revelling in the golf courses of Harry Colt, Rob Smith reflects on his architectural hero
By Rob Smith Published
-
Angel Cabrera Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Two-Time Major Winner
The Argentine has led a colorful life both on and off the golf course – here are 20 things to know about the two-time Major winner
By Mike Hall Published
-
Laurie Canter Set To Become First Former LIV Golfer To Make PGA Tour Start
The English pro - who spent a couple of seasons with the PIF-backed circuit - climbed into world's top-50 after another good result on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Brice Garnett defends his title in the PGA Tour alternate event, which is being held at Grand Reserve Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joe Highsmith Wins Maiden PGA Tour Title At Cognizant Classic After Making Cut On The Number
Joe Highsmith took advantage of a Jake Knapp disaster at the 11th to claim his maiden PGA Tour title
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Field 2025
One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour schedule sees many of the world’s best players tee it up at Bay Hill
By Mike Hall Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Many of the world's best players compete for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Earns PGA Tour Card
The Florida State University junior made the cut at the Cognizant Classic to confirm his playing privileges on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Should PGA Tour Signature Events Have Sponsor Invites?
Should the lucrative, limited field PGA Tour Signature Events allow sponsor exemptions? The Golf Monthly news team have their say
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fowler And Spieth Miss Out On Arnold Palmer Invitational Exemptions
Arnold Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders has confirmed that Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth have both missed out on exemptions for Bay Hill this year
By Paul Higham Published