What Is The Cut At The Players Championship?
The TPC Sawgrass event will feature 144 players battling it out for the trophy, but where do they need to be to reach the weekend?
Despite The Players Championship not including some of the biggest names in the world after their moves to LIV Golf, it remains one of the biggest events of the year, even if its status as the unofficial fifth Major is in doubt.
However, while its somewhat weaker fields in recent years have arguably taken the shine off the TPC Sawgrass event, other things remain firmly intact, including its status as a full field tournament.
Another familiar aspect of the 2024 edition is a cut at the halfway stage. That’s become more of a rarity among the most prestigious tournaments this year, with the PGA Tour making many of its lucrative Signature events no-cut affairs. That’s not the case at The Players Championship, though. As usual, it will have a cut at the 36-hole stage.
In total, 144 players will compete at the 2024 tournament, with the top 65 and ties progressing to the weekend’s action and the chance to claim a share of one of the most attractive prize money payouts in the game - $25m.
Of course, that means that, unlike LIV Golf tournaments and the limited-field, no-cut Signature events, not everyone will claim a financial reward at TPC Sawgrass.
In 2023, while Scottie Scheffler won $4.5m for his victory, the likes of Major winners Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley and Rory McIlroy, as well as Kurt Kitayama, who had won the Arnold Palmer Invitational days earlier, missed out on a payday after failing to make the two-over par cut mark.
More big names are sure to face a similarly disappointing exit in 2024, and the chances of that will only increase if they become the latest victims of the notorious 17th, whose island green has seen many professionals lose their ball in the water at The Players Championship over the years.
While the player who ultimately lifts the trophy is guaranteed a number of perks aside from the huge financial reward, the first priority will surely be ensuring they are still in with a chance after 36 holes on Friday evening.
