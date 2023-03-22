WGC - Dell Technologies Matchplay 2023 Live Stream

The PGA Tour returns to Austin Country Club with a 64-player field now set for the annual World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. The 16 groups (full list below) feature the world's best male golfers, including defending champion, and Players Champion, Scottie Scheffler.

Eight of the world’s top-nine players will tee it up with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and Viktor Hovland all in the field. Justin's Rose and Thomas are the only two eligible players who have decided not to play. Debutants include Tom Kim, Kurt Kitayama and Sahith Theegala.

In short, the tournament is must-see television so below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.

US TV Schedule - 2023 WGC - Dell Technologies Matchplay

All times EST

Wednesday, March 22: 2pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Thursday, March 23: 2pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 24: 2pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 25: 10am-12pm (Golf Channel), 12pm-6pm (NBC)

Sunday, March 26: 10am-2pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (NBC)

UK TV Schedule - 2023 WGC - Dell Technologies Matchplay

Wednesday, March 22: 2.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Thursday, March 23: 2.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, March 24: 2.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, March 25: 12.30pm-10pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, March 26: 3pm-10pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 WGC - Dell Technologies Matchplay

Thursday, March 23: 12am-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Friday, March 24: 12am-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, March 25: 12am-11am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, March 26: 1am-9am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, March 27: 1am-10am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

WGC - Dell Technologies Matchplay Groups

Group 1 Scottie Scheffler (1) Tom Kim (17) Alex Noren (38) Davis Riley (54)

Group 2 Jon Rahm (2) Billy Horschel (22) Keith Mitchell (39) Rickie Fowler (49)

Group 3 Rory McIlroy (3) Keegan Bradley (20) Denny McCarthy (48) Scott Stallings (52)

Group 4 Patrick Cantlay (4) Brian Harman (25) K.H. Lee (35) Nick Taylor (55)

Group 5 Max Homa (5) Hideki Matsuyama (18) Kevin Kisner (42) Justin Suh (63)

Group 6 Xander Schauffele (6) Tom Hoge (23) Aaron Wise (40) Cam Davis (64)

Group 7 Will Zalatoris (7) Ryan Fox (29) Harris English (37) Andrew Putnam (56)

Group 8 Viktor Hovland (8) Chris Kirk (28) Si Woo Kim (34) Matt Kuchar (59)

Group 9 Collin Morikawa (9) Jason Day (32) Adam Svensson (44) Victor Perez (51)

Group 10 Tony Finau (10) Kurt Kitayama (19) Adrian Meronk (45) Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)

Group 11 Matt Fitzpatrick (11) Sahith Theegala (26) Min Woo Lee (41) J.J. Spaun (61)

Group 12 Jordan Spieth (12) Shane Lowry (21) Taylor Montgomery (47) Mackenzie Hughes (50)

Group 13 Sam Burns (13) Seamus Power (30) Adam Scott (33) Adam Hadwin (53)

Group 14 Tyrrell Hatton (14) Russell Henley (31) Lucas Herbert (46) Ben Griffin (62)

Group 15 Cameron Young (15) Sepp Straka (27) Corey Conners (36) Davis Thompson (57)

Group 16 Sungjae Im (16) Tommy Fleetwood (24) J.T. Poston (43) Maverick McNealy (58)

