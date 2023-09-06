We've Got The Best Players In The World - Harrington High On Europe's Ryder Cup Chances

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Padraig Harrington says Europe have "the best players in the world" as he warned Team USA not to underestimate Luke Donald's determination to bring the Ryder Cup back.

Previous captain Harrington has handed the baton over to Donald and after a chastening defeat at Whistling Straits last time, the Dubliner says that Europe "are back" with what he believes is a strong team.

"I think Europe is very strong this year," said Harrington. "I think we're back - I believe we're back to the '80s, the '70s where our top players are actually the best players in the world.

"So I think the team is very strong. I think they're very much in form."

And along with some of the best players on the planet, Harrington believes Europe have the right man for the job as captain - who has a steely determination many underestimate because of his quiet outward demeanour.

"I think people underestimated Luke all his life, and he knows that, too," added Harrington. "You don't get to World No. 1, you don't do what he has done in the game of golf without being hard nosed underneath.

"Just because he's quiet, people don't understand. He has that team right.

"I saw him as vice captain, and he was a great vice captain, very impressed, very comfortable as a vice captain, and I believe he will be a great captain, and I believe he is a great captain.

"I believe he's doing a great job from what I hear and see, and he is, as I said, just because he's quiet doesn't make him - he's not quiet in the team room. He will have those guys ready to go."

Harrington says he's "been talking to Luke all year" but has told him it's his tournament now, while adding that "he didn't need me in there as vice captain for sure".

Harrington also feels Donald can benefit from the same players he had at Whistling Straits - which came at just the wrong time due to the Covid delay.

"That one extra year of Covid, our team went from peaking to slightly off and never could come back," Harrington said of the last Ryder Cup.

"I said at the end of that Ryder Cup, many of these players are going to go on to play their best golf going forward, and they have.

"You look at Tommy Fleetwood's playing, you look at Matt Fitz won a major, you look at Tyrrell Hatton playing great, Viktor Hovland.

"Europe has gotten a lot stronger in those two years, and the US - I don't want to say that they're weakening in any shape or form, but certainly there's a number of players that were at their peak at that moment."

Meronk's time will come

Many felt Adrian Meronk should have been playing Rome instead of watching, but after being in his situation himself, Harrington believes the Pole will have his day in the tournament.

"I feel for Adrian Meronk. I think he's a class player and is going to be a great player for the future," Harrington added.

"It's tough for Adrian. There always seems to be one spot at the end that's -- I really feel for him. Lovely player, lovely kid, and he will play Ryder Cups in the future and do well anyway. But it's tough when you miss out.

"I know I missed out in '97 ultimately by about 13,000 Euros. I played with Seve all that summer.

"All summer I remember playing with him here and all the time, and I seemed to be drawing him, and at the end of it, he didn't really want me on his team, but at the end of it he was very nice and said, you know what, you will have your time.

"I think Adrian will have his time, as well."