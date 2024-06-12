'We Are Going To See Some Big Numbers' - Claude Harmon III Predicts Six Hour Rounds At US Open And Pros Playing 'Ping Pong' On Pinehurst Greens
Renowned coach Claude Harmon III echoed Tiger Woods' words from earlier this week that US Open rounds could be slow due to Pinehurst No.2's difficulty
Claude Harmon III has warned fans to expect rounds of up to six hours this week at the US Open due to Pinehurst No.2's difficulty.
Fans are rejoicing at the brutally difficult conditions on show so far this week but it could come at a cost as players try to manage their way around the undulating and demanding putting surfaces at this year's US Open venue.
Harmon III, whose impressive stable of players includes US Open champions Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, admitted that it could be slow going this week and players in the late wave on Thursday likely won't finish due to pace of play.
Speaking on his Son of a Butch podcast, Harmon said: "So I think this week is a lot about managing the expectations. I think the rounds are gonna take forever. I don't think we're gonna finish, I certainly don't think people are gonna finish Thursday. The field's too big and the golf course is just too difficult."
The field is made up of 156 players this week, with the final tee time going out at 2.42pm local time on Thursday.
"You're going to see guys playing hockey, ping pong, around these greens, you know miss a green, try and go for, run it over the other side of the green and we are going to see some big numbers," Harmon continued.
"I think we're looking at in excess of five hours, I think we could get into six hour rounds this week because the test is just so difficult. That's what the USGA wants, they want this to be the toughest test possible."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Harmon isn't the first to have used the words 'ping pong' this week, with 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods admitting in his address to media that even he had been de-greening putts during practice rounds.
"Granted, I know the surrounds were burnt out in '05, but the greens were not like what they are right now. That's very different," Woods said.
"The shot selections around the greens I think are more plentiful this year from either putting it to wedging it. As you said, 6- or 7-irons. I've used long irons and woods around the greens, and I've seen a number of guys do the same thing. There's a lot of different shot selections, and the grain is going to play a big part of it.
"The last few days playing practice rounds - I'm guilty as well as the rest of the guys I've played with - we've putted off a lot of greens. It depends how severe the USGA wants to make this and how close they want to get us up to those sides. But I foresee just like in '05 watching some of the guys play ping pong back and forth. It could happen."
Woods also predicted long rounds and said that concentration will be key for competitors this week.
"It's just making sure that I keep hydrated and the mental tax that the heat will bring. It's going to bring it to all of us, not just me. Everyone is going to be tested," he said.
"It's going to make for long rounds with the falloffs and run-offs on the greens. The rounds time-wise are going to be a little bit longer. Then when you're out in the heat for that length and period of time, that's going to take a little bit of wear and tear on you."
Viktor Hovland and defending champion Wyndham Clark also referred to the greens as being "borderline" earlier this week, with the USGA revealing that they should be running at around 13.5 on the stimpmeter.
Players are set to be challenged to the maximum over the four days in what is shaping up to be a US Open for the ages.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Who Is Donald Ross And Which Other Courses Has He Designed?
Donald Ross is a name synonymous with true golf nuts - but why?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Who Is Charlie Reiter? The Biggest Hitter At The US Open Who Is Even Longer Than Bryson DeChambeau
Reiter has been making headlines at the 2024 US Open, with numerous videos of the American pummeling drives at Pinehurst No.2 sparking huge attention
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is Donald Ross And Which Other Courses Has He Designed?
Donald Ross is a name synonymous with true golf nuts - but why?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Superstitious Martin Kaymer Staying In Exact Same Hotel Room As 10 Years Ago For US Open Return To Pinehurst
Martin Kaymer is not only staying in the same hotel, but in the very same room he did for his US Open victory a decade ago as he returns to Pinehurst
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods' Worrying 2024 Stats Show Why He Could Struggle At US Open
Tiger Woods has battled away this year but it's been far from vintage in terms of his stats - with some alarming ones showing why Pinehurst may be too much for him at the US Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
Biology Teacher To Play Dream US Open Practice Round With World No.1 Scottie Scheffler
High school biology teacher Colin Prater is living the dream after coming through US Open qualifying - as he'll practice with Scottie Scheffler on Wednesday
By Paul Higham Published
-
8 Quotes That Suggest the 2024 US Open Is Going To Be Treacherous
The US Open promises to be a typically grueling contest for the 156 players in the field, and that is not lost on some of its biggest stars
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Bring On The Carnage!' - Video Shows Frightening Speed Of Pinehurst No.2's Greens And Brutal Run-Offs At 2024 US Open
The brutality of Pinehurst No. 2's greens were highlighted via a simple test that was shared on social media early this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Get 2025 US Open Tickets
The 2025 edition of the Major at Oakmont Country Club may be another 12 months away, but you can make early preparations for securing tickets now
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charlie Woods…The Putting Coach? Tiger Explains How Son Is Helping Him Prep For US Open
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been helping him prepare for the US Open by giving him putting advice at Pinehurst No.2
By Mike Hall Published