Watch Billy Horschel Tackle Alligator At Cognizant Classic
Billy Horschel turned gator whisperer as he stepped in to remove an errant reptile from the course at PGA National during the Cognizant Classic
He played college golf for the Florida Gators, so maybe we should not be too surprised that Billy Horschel came to the rescue when an alligator strayed onto the PGA National course at the Cognizant Classic.
It was an eventful first round at PGA National, with Jake Knapp shooting the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history followed by Horschel's heroics.
Horschel had just finished the sixth hole at PGA National and was on his way to the seventh tee when he noticed the errant reptile crawling towards the gallery.
A police officer was on guard, but having no joy in directing the alligator back to one of the many bodies of water on the course - which is no stranger to a gator sighting.
Step forward Horschel though, who got his club selection just right as he used his 60 degree wedge to give the gator a gentle prod before walking it back into the lake.
"I'm not afraid of gators," said Florida native Horschel, who has had plenty of encounters with gators over the years.
"Listen, as I tell most people, they're more afraid of you. The majority of the time they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs. The majority of the time, they're fine.
"I grew up with my dad grabbing their tail when they're on the side of the bank and shooing them back in the water. I never touched a tail with my hand but I've done it with a club. Not that big of a deal."
Billy Horschel chasing an alligator off the course at the Cognizant Classic 😅 pic.twitter.com/1vIxFwvYedFebruary 28, 2025
Horschel explained that he spotted the police officer have no joy trying to guide the gator away, so had no hesitation in stepping in to help - with the help of his wedge.
"Right about to walk to seven I saw the gator coming across," said Horschel. "The cop who was working with us walked over there and tried to shoo him, but he didn't have anything to touch him and he was trying to get as close as he could.
"It was either someone was going to have to go up to No. 8 and grab a rake or I was 30 yards away, 25 yards away, and I just grabbed a club and went over there and pushed him away.
"Listen, he was going nowhere good. So I just went over there, helped the cop. As Cam said before I went over there, he goes, what was he going to do, try and use a Tazer on him? But I think he would have had to get a little close on that one to try and make it effective."
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
