US Open Weather Forecast 2022

The US Open is taking place at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, the scene of the infamous ‘Battle of Brookline’ Ryder Cup in 1999.

Thursday morning saw the players teeing off in just about perfect conditions, with plenty of warm sunshine and just a light breeze. But what does the weather look like for the rest of the US Open?

THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE US OPEN

THURSDAY

The weather is set fair for Thursday afternoon, with a high temperature of 26°C (78°F). The South/South Westerly wind is set to get a little stronger as the afternoon goes on, with speeds of 8-16mph and gusts of up to 24mph. There is an increasing chance of rain on Thursday night, but nothing that should impact Friday’s play too much.

FRIDAY

There is a 40% chance of rain on Friday morning and afternoon, so we could see the odd shower. The wind will be much the same as Thursday, though switching round slightly to Westerly. The wind speed all day is forecast to be 7-14mph, with gusts of up to 21mph. Friday looks like being the hottest day of the US Open, with temperatures set to hit 30°C (86°F). The wind will drop slightly on Friday evening, though the threat of showers remains.

SATURDAY

Those lucky enough to make the weekend will see temperatures fall a little, with highs of 23°C (74°F), still pleasantly warm for the players, but the wind switching back West and North will bring drier weather, with only a 20% chance of rain. The wind speed is set to be 7-14mph in the morning, slightly higher in the afternoon at 8-16mph, with gusts of up to 24mph.

SUNDAY

Those winds should drop ever so slightly for the final day of the US Open, with morning winds predicted to be 6-12mph and afternoon 7-14mph. Gusts will be up to 18pmh in the morning and up to 21mph in the afternoon. Temperatures remain the same as Saturday, up to 23°C (74°F) and the chance of rain remains at 20% all day.

All in all the weather looks just about perfect this week, which given some of the weather interruptions we’ve seen this season on the PGA Tour, is a massive relief.