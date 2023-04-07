Unlucky Break Costs DeChambeau Chance Of Making Masters Cut
At the 15th hole, and whilst chasing down the cut line, DeChambeau struck the flag and found the water
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf is a cruel, cruel game, with the difference between winning and losing being literally mere inches. Whether it's battling for the title, or attempting to make the cut, either can be extremely tough, with Bryson DeChambeau finding this out at the par 5 15th during The Masters.
Throughout the second day, the American had been battling hard as he looked to make the cut at a venue which has caused him nightmares throughout his career, with his best finish being a T21 in 2016. At the time, DeChambeau was still an amateur!
With the action underway at Augusta National, it appeared that the cut line was going to be around +2, with there still being plenty of golf remaining on Friday. Stood at +3 on the 15th, a birdie coming in would certainly help DeChambeau's cause and, after striking his third shot on the par 5, it looked destined to be a birdie. However, the ball struck the flag and ricocheted back into the water, leading to a very costly bogey.
SICK SICK SICK https://t.co/71Ojn6IStHApril 7, 2023
Memorably, DeChambeau once stated ahead of the 2020 Masters that Augusta was “a par 67 for me”, only to struggle and finish down in 34th in that tournament. The next year he secured a 46th place finish but missed the cut altogether in 2022.
This year, after firing a two-over-par first round, the 29-year-old needed to get off to a hot start if he had any chance of making the cut and seeing the weekend. But his day couldn't have started much worse, with one birdie, one par, three bogeys and one double bogey putting him four-over for his round through six holes.
It seemed that flawless golf would be needed to get to the cut line and, with back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth, DeChambeau was back on track. What's more, he found yet another birdie at the recently extended par 5 13th to put him three-over for the tournament and one-over for the day.
The final four holes at Augusta National had been yielding plenty of birdies and, with the par 5 15th definitely reachable for DeChambeau, a fourth birdie in eight holes would do nicely for the American.
However, his third short heartbreakingly struck the flag on the fly, with the ball spinning back into the water and leading to a bogey. The brave charge had pretty much come to an end and, after his makeable birdie putt slid by at the par 3 16th, a second consecutive missed cut at The Masters soon came into view.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Sam Bennett What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American golfer Sam Bennett.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
'It's A Tradition Like Nowhere Else In The World' - The Iconic Green Masters Chair
Michael Weston sits down with the patrons at Augusta National and enjoys one of the tournament's great pleasures
By Michael Weston • Published