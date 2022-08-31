Turnberry Reveals New Great Autumn Getaway Package For Couples And Golfers

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Couples and golfers can experience a traditional Scottish autumnal getaway (opens in new tab) at the five-star Ayrshire resort Trump Turnberry.

The iconic venue’s ‘Great Autumn Getaway’ break offers guests the chance to combine a visit to the breathtakingly beautiful Ayrshire coast with an unforgettable luxury experience – where guests can enhance their package with a choice of resort amenities including a round of golf.

Bookable now for stays between September 15 and November 30 for two people with prices starting at £459 a night, guests can take to the fairways for 18 holes on Turnberry’s King Robert the Bruce golf course, try their hand at shooting or enjoy an in-room amenity package which includes a bottle of Taittinger champagne, chocolates and flowers.

Breaks can be upgraded further by adding a delightful afternoon tea on arrival in the resort’s opulent Grand Tea Lounge for £60 per room.

Enjoying an idyllic location, Turnberry is the perfect place to relax and soak up Scotland in the autumn. As well as offering the chance to unwind with long walks along the beach or witnessing the stunning sunsets over the Firth of Clyde, the Mull of Kintyre and Ailsa Craig, guests can pay a visit to the signature 1906 restaurant for some traditional Scottish seasonal cuisine before cosying up around a roaring log fire with their chosen glass of one of the 150 in-house whiskies.

Jane Frazer, Director of Sales and Marketing at Trump Turnberry, said: “Autumn is a great time to pay a visit to Trump Turnberry and make the most of the stunning facilities on offer, while also appreciating the breath-taking scenery of the Ayrshire coast. I would encourage anyone thinking of visiting over the coming months to make the most of the Great Autumn Getaway offer.”

Known throughout the world as an iconic golfing destination with more than 115 years of history and heritage, Turnberry remains a popular spot for golfers looking to test themselves on the resort’s three courses: the nine-hole Arran, King Robert the Bruce and the world-famous Ailsa – a four-time host of the Open Championship.

A distinctive landmark on the coastline, Turnberry offers far-reaching views across out to the Isle of Arran, Ailsa Craig and Mull of Kintyre. Steeped in history, the surrounding area offers much to explore – from castles to distilleries and beaches to the birthplace of Robert Burns. All of this lies just an hour’s drive from Glasgow International Airport and two hours from Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh.

Turnberry offers an array of distinctive dining experiences, including the signature restaurant 1906, the elegant Grand Tea Lounge & Bar and the Duel in the Sun restaurant.

For information on all of Trump Turnberry and to book, visit: turnberry.co.uk (opens in new tab)