After two rounds of the Travelers Championship, it's Tom Kim who leads the way at 13-under-par, with the 22-year-old sitting two shots clear of Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Searching for a fourth PGA Tour victory, Kim fired rounds of 62 and 65 at TPC River Highlands to be a couple clear of the quality talent, with the likes of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas making big moves on Friday after second rounds of 62 and 63 from the Major winners jumped them up the leaderboard.

Along with the Major champions and PGA Tour winners, recently crowned PGA Championship victor, Xander Schauffele, is sat at 10-under and just three back of Kim, as well as being one shot back of the logjam at 11-under.

Kim and Morikawa head out at 2pm EDT, with a number of exciting groups featuring throughout Saturday in Connecticut. Below, we have listed the full groupings on moving day, as well as the notable pairings.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP - NOTABLE GROUPS

Round Three (ET/BST)

8.40am (13.40pm): Jason Day, Max Homa

Jason Day, Max Homa 9.45am (14.45pm): Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth 11.30am (16.30pm): Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg

Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg 12.05pm (17.05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris

Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris 13.30pm (18.30pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas 13.40pm (18.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im 13.50pm (18.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler

Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler 14.00pm (19.00pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

Kim during the second round of the Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

Round Three (ET/BST)

8.00am (13.00pm): Eric Cole, Justin Rose

Eric Cole, Justin Rose 8.10am (13.10pm): Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

Adam Schenk, Russell Henley 8.20am (13.20pm): Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley

Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley 8.30am (13.30pm): Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

Adam Scott, Ben Griffin 8.40am (13.40pm): Jason Day, Max Homa

Jason Day, Max Homa 8.50am (13.50pm): Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor

Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor 9.00am (14.00pm): Jake Knapp, Peter Malnati

Jake Knapp, Peter Malnati 9.10am (14.10pm): Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup 9.25am (14.25pm): Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka

Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka 9.35am (14.35pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick 9.45am (14.45pm): Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth 9.55am (14.55pm): Harris English, Taylor Moore

Harris English, Taylor Moore 10.05am (15.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez 10.15am (15.15pm): Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland

Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland 10.25am (15.25pm): Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston

Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston 10.35am (15.35pm): Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

Lee Hodges, Seamus Power 10.50am (15.50pm): Lucas Glover, Thomas Detry

Lucas Glover, Thomas Detry 11.00am (16.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Corey Conners

Austin Eckroat, Corey Conners 11.10am (16.10pm): Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley 11.20am (16.20pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman

Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman 11.30am (16.30pm): Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg

Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg 11.40am (16.40pm): Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis

Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis 11.50am (16.50pm): Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.05pm (17.05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris

Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris 12.15pm (17.15pm): Sam Burns, Adam Svensson

Sam Burns, Adam Svensson 12.25pm (17.25pm): Kurt Kitayama, Wyndham Clark

Kurt Kitayama, Wyndham Clark 12.35pm (17.35pm): Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood

Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood 12.45pm (17.45pm): Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy

Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy 12.55pm (17.55pm): Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler

Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler 13.10pm (18.10pm): Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay

Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay 13.20pm (18.20pm): Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre 13.30pm (18.30pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas 13.40pm (18.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im

Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im 13.50pm (18.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler

Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler 14.00pm (19.00pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 22nd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 23rd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

All times BST

Saturday 22nd June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 23rd June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)