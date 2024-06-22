Travelers Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Tom Kim leads at TPC River Highlands, with the South Korean two shots clear of the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa going into the weekend
After two rounds of the Travelers Championship, it's Tom Kim who leads the way at 13-under-par, with the 22-year-old sitting two shots clear of Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.
Searching for a fourth PGA Tour victory, Kim fired rounds of 62 and 65 at TPC River Highlands to be a couple clear of the quality talent, with the likes of Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas making big moves on Friday after second rounds of 62 and 63 from the Major winners jumped them up the leaderboard.
Along with the Major champions and PGA Tour winners, recently crowned PGA Championship victor, Xander Schauffele, is sat at 10-under and just three back of Kim, as well as being one shot back of the logjam at 11-under.
Kim and Morikawa head out at 2pm EDT, with a number of exciting groups featuring throughout Saturday in Connecticut. Below, we have listed the full groupings on moving day, as well as the notable pairings.
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP - NOTABLE GROUPS
Round Three (ET/BST)
- 8.40am (13.40pm): Jason Day, Max Homa
- 9.45am (14.45pm): Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
- 11.30am (16.30pm): Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg
- 12.05pm (17.05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris
- 13.30pm (18.30pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
- 13.40pm (18.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im
- 13.50pm (18.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
- 14.00pm (19.00pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
Round Three (ET/BST)
- 8.00am (13.00pm): Eric Cole, Justin Rose
- 8.10am (13.10pm): Adam Schenk, Russell Henley
- 8.20am (13.20pm): Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley
- 8.30am (13.30pm): Adam Scott, Ben Griffin
- 8.40am (13.40pm): Jason Day, Max Homa
- 8.50am (13.50pm): Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor
- 9.00am (14.00pm): Jake Knapp, Peter Malnati
- 9.10am (14.10pm): Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup
- 9.25am (14.25pm): Billy Horschel, Sepp Straka
- 9.35am (14.35pm): Nick Dunlap, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9.45am (14.45pm): Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
- 9.55am (14.55pm): Harris English, Taylor Moore
- 10.05am (15.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez
- 10.15am (15.15pm): Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland
- 10.25am (15.25pm): Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston
- 10.35am (15.35pm): Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 10.50am (15.50pm): Lucas Glover, Thomas Detry
- 11.00am (16.00pm): Austin Eckroat, Corey Conners
- 11.10am (16.10pm): Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley
- 11.20am (16.20pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Brian Harman
- 11.30am (16.30pm): Matthieu Pavon, Ludvig Aberg
- 11.40am (16.40pm): Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis
- 11.50am (16.50pm): Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.05pm (17.05pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris
- 12.15pm (17.15pm): Sam Burns, Adam Svensson
- 12.25pm (17.25pm): Kurt Kitayama, Wyndham Clark
- 12.35pm (17.35pm): Brendon Todd, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.45pm (17.45pm): Patrick Rodgers, Denny McCarthy
- 12.55pm (17.55pm): Taylor Pendrith, Rickie Fowler
- 13.10pm (18.10pm): Tom Hoge, Patrick Cantlay
- 13.20pm (18.20pm): Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre
- 13.30pm (18.30pm): Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
- 13.40pm (18.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im
- 13.50pm (18.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
- 14.00pm (19.00pm): Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 22nd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 23rd June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
All times BST
Saturday 22nd June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 23rd June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
