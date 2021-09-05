Joaquin Niemann completed his final round at East Lake in 1 hour 53 minutes, beating Kevin Na's previous record by six minutes.

Joaquin Niemann Completes Final Round At Tour Championship In Under Two Hours

Due to Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal on Saturday, Joaquin Niemann was forced to play the final round by himself.

Just like Kevin Na in 2016, Niemann decided to make some fun out of the day at a tournament where he was well out of contention.

Na, who played his round in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 52 seconds, was actually watching his fellow professional’s effort from the range as he prepared for his final round at East Lake.

With cameras following the Chilean’s every move, Niemann was three minutes over Na’s front nine time of 1 hour 3 minutes.

However, Niemann would pick up the pace, with a long range birdie putt at the 15th helping his cause as he scythed down Na’s record.

Despite a bogey at the next, he would close out the final day with two pars, eventually completing it in 1 hour and 53 minutes. The fastest ever round completed at East Lake.

Not only did he complete his round in under 2 hours, but the 22-year-old managed a two-over-par 72, a score 99% of golfers on the planet would be happy with; although, it was two shots shy of Na’s 70 in 2016.

There have been previous instances of players getting round the course in quick time.

In 2017, Wesley Bryan set a record at the BMW Championship for the fastest round ever recorded on Tour. The American managed to complete his 18 holes in 1 hour 29 minutes, shooting a two under par round of 69 in the process!