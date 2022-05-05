Top 100 Golf Course To Close For Remainder Of The Month

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Opened in 2020, Dumbarnie Links was just beginning its third year of play, with the UK and Ireland's Top 100 course already boasting superb reviews and hosting prestigious events like the Scottish Women’s Open.

However, the course has now been forced to close for the remainder of May, with it being announced that a lack of grass growth on the greens during a cool spring has forced the venue to shut until at least June.

Dumbarnie offers stunning views of the Firth of Forth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked as one of the best courses in Scotland, Dumbarnie was set to host a stableford competition as part of the R&A’s Spring Meeting on Friday. Now, the tournament has been moved to the Kinnocks Course at Fairmont St Andrews, with Dumbarnie General Manager, David Scott, admitting that they had to “bite the bullet”.

Speaking to The Courier, Scott stated: “It’s all down to the weather we’ve had,” explained Scott. “Since opening in mid-March we have experienced unseasonably cold weather, with winds coming straight off the North Sea.

“This has put the young fescue grasses on our greens under extreme pressure. The warmer forecasts over the last couple of weeks have not materialised and we have had basically zero growth, hence the poor and unacceptable surfaces we presently have.

The 14th hole at Dumbarnie (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

"The decision to close for the rest of May was terrible and embarrassing, but the right thing to do. It’s very disappointing and causing us sleepless nights, but the greens need to fully recover and be ready for the summer months.

“This was a very difficult decision and not taken lightly. We understand it will cause disappointment to guests, and all we can offer is our sincerest apologies. There are quite rightly high expectations from our visitors and it has been very disappointing for them to come back here having enjoyed previous visits and find the greens weren’t nearly as good."

Opening during the height of the Covid pandemic, the course offers stunning and striking views of the Firth of Forth, with the venue set in a vast 345 acre site.

Just last year, the course hosted the 2021 Women's Scottish Open, which was won by American, Ryan O'Toole. However, just under a year later, the course is set to shut for a month, with General Manager, Scott, hoping that: “With no feet on the course until June, and hopefully with the weather getting better, we can return to normal for a busy summer.”