Top 100 Golf Course To Close For Remainder Of The Month
Dumbarnie Links has been forced to shut for the remainder of May following issues with its greens
Opened in 2020, Dumbarnie Links was just beginning its third year of play, with the UK and Ireland's Top 100 course already boasting superb reviews and hosting prestigious events like the Scottish Women’s Open.
However, the course has now been forced to close for the remainder of May, with it being announced that a lack of grass growth on the greens during a cool spring has forced the venue to shut until at least June.
Ranked as one of the best courses in Scotland, Dumbarnie was set to host a stableford competition as part of the R&A’s Spring Meeting on Friday. Now, the tournament has been moved to the Kinnocks Course at Fairmont St Andrews, with Dumbarnie General Manager, David Scott, admitting that they had to “bite the bullet”.
Speaking to The Courier, Scott stated: “It’s all down to the weather we’ve had,” explained Scott. “Since opening in mid-March we have experienced unseasonably cold weather, with winds coming straight off the North Sea.
“This has put the young fescue grasses on our greens under extreme pressure. The warmer forecasts over the last couple of weeks have not materialised and we have had basically zero growth, hence the poor and unacceptable surfaces we presently have.
"The decision to close for the rest of May was terrible and embarrassing, but the right thing to do. It’s very disappointing and causing us sleepless nights, but the greens need to fully recover and be ready for the summer months.
“This was a very difficult decision and not taken lightly. We understand it will cause disappointment to guests, and all we can offer is our sincerest apologies. There are quite rightly high expectations from our visitors and it has been very disappointing for them to come back here having enjoyed previous visits and find the greens weren’t nearly as good."
Opening during the height of the Covid pandemic, the course offers stunning and striking views of the Firth of Forth, with the venue set in a vast 345 acre site.
Just last year, the course hosted the 2021 Women's Scottish Open, which was won by American, Ryan O'Toole. However, just under a year later, the course is set to shut for a month, with General Manager, Scott, hoping that: “With no feet on the course until June, and hopefully with the weather getting better, we can return to normal for a busy summer.”
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
