Former NFL QB Tony Romo To Take Latest Shot At PGA Tour Q-School

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo is preparing for his latest attempt at making it through PGA Tour Q-School after signing up for pre-qualifying later this month.

Q-School in 2024 consists of pre-qualifying and three further stages before the top-five and ties are given PGA Tour cards for the 2025 campaign. Players who just miss out on the top positions are awarded various levels of status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas.

Romo - who plays off +2.6 out of Dallas National Golf Club - has entered Q-School pre-qualifying three times before but only made it into First Stage once, and that was back in 2018 when the CBS analyst carded a two-over 218 at Lantana GC (Argyle, Texas) to scrape through on the number.

That was as far as Romo's journey extended, though, as he shot 13-over in Garland, Texas to comfortably miss out on progressing. Coincidentally, the Cowboys icon played the first two rounds alongside an up-and-coming Scottie Scheffler - who went on to play on the Korn Ferry Tour that season.

Romo's fourth venture will take place at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kansas between Wednesday, September 18 and Friday, September 20 before likely going on to call Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs alongside Jim Nantz on Sunday night.

Romo poses with the American Century Championship in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 44-year-old has competed in four PGA Tour events during his career, but not since the 2019 Safeway Open - what is now the Procore Championship - where he carded a 70 and a 78 to miss the cut. Romo has failed to make the weekend in any of his PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour starts, last featuring on the second tier of US pro golf in 2021.

Romo has also become something of a regular at US Open local qualifying since retiring in 2017 but has so far failed to repeat his relative success of making it through to final qualifying in 2010 - the year he was forced to withdraw anyway due to Cowboys OTAs.

His most recent competitive start came at the Utah Open in August where Romo made the cut but finished 59th following rounds of 69, 71, and 80. The legendary QB finished a mammoth 23 strokes behind winner, Derek Fribbs.

Before that, Romo recorded a T38th result at the America Century Championship in Lake Tahoe - a tournament he has won three times in the past and as recently as 2022.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish won the event as golfing legend Annika Sorenstam finished third ahead of a plethora of NFL players past and present that included Adam Thielen (7th), Derek Carr (T11th), Aaron Rodgers (15th), Matt Ryan (T16th), and Josh Allen (T20th).