Tommy Fleetwood To Have Caddie Ian Finnis Back On The Bag For First Time In Three Months
Tommy Fleetwood's long-time caddie Ian Finnis is back in action at this week's Scottish Open after undergoing heart surgery in April
Tommy Fleetwood has reunited with his longtime caddie Ian Finnis at this week’s Scottish Open, after the 44-year-old looper was sidelined for more than three months with a life-threatening health issue.
Finnis, who has worked with close friend Fleetwood since 2016, was forced to step back from his caddying duties after getting hospitalized a few weeks before the Masters in April following a bout of poor health.
His condition then took a turn for the worse and he required open-heart surgery in late April.
Finnis said he was “very lucky” after he was found to have had bacteria in a hole in his heart.
“They are not exactly sure what happened but bacteria got into a hole in my heart that I’d lived with previously with no problems and then ate away both valves,” he told The Telegraph in May.
“They opened me up and the amazing surgeon, Mr Generali, fitted a metal valve and by some miracle he fixed the other valve, saving me from getting a tissue one which would have had to be replaced every seven years or so.”
Finnis has now recovered and has been helping Fleetwood prepare for this week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Good to see Ian Finnis back on @TommyFleetwood1's bag this week @ScottishOpen after undergoing heart surgery in April! pic.twitter.com/o0Wwdn6WvwJuly 10, 2024
Innis last looped for Fleetwood at the Players’ Championship in March and has missed nine events, including the first three Majors of the year.
In Innis’ absence, Fleetwood had Augusta National caddie Gray Moore on his bag for the Masters. He then hired experienced looper David Clark, who is now Ian Poulter’s caddie.
Fleetwood and Innis have been close friends since they were teenagers, and have won six titles during the seven years they have worked together.
“I’ve spoken to him a lot through the whole thing, obviously, and the process went from not knowing what’s wrong to finding out and not believing this is actually happening, to worrying about the operation,” Fleetwood told The Telegraph following Innis’ surgery.
“You get wrapped up in what you’re doing out here, but this has told us that health is everything.”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Tom Kim On The 'Mix-Up' That Almost Saw Him Miss The Scottish Open
The world No.17 needed a sponsor exemption to make the Scottish Open field after a "mix-up" meant he missed the deadline for entry into the event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'That's The Right Approach' - Bryson DeChambeau Backs Keegan Bradley's LIV Golf Stance
Bryson DeChambeau, who wasn't picked for last year's Ryder Cup, said he supported Keegan Bradley's appointment as captain of Team USA
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Tom Kim On The 'Mix-Up' That Almost Saw Him Miss The Scottish Open
The world No.17 needed a sponsor exemption to make the Scottish Open field after a "mix-up" meant he missed the deadline for entry into the event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Defends Caddie Harry Diamond In First Press Conference Since US Open Loss
Rory McIlroy addressed media for the first time since last month's US Open, where he sped away quickly after losing to Bryson DeChambeau at Pinehurst No.2
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Tiger Woods Reveals Why He Declined US Ryder Cup Captaincy
Woods was the overwhelming favorite to succeed Zach Johnson as the next US Ryder Cup captain and had been in extended talks with the PGA of America over the role
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
The Scottish Open sees some of the best players from the PGA and DP World Tours in action, just one week before the final Major of the year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Amateur Who's Missed Out On $900k In The Last Two Weeks And Is Favorite For A PGA Tour Event
20-year-old Florida State Junior Luke Clanton looks to be a star of the future after back-to-back top-10s on the PGA Tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Davis Thompson Claims First PGA Tour Win And Posts Tournament Record Score At John Deere Classic
American Davis Thompson claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic while breaking the record score at the tournament previously held by Michael Kim
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
John Deere Classic Round Four Tee Times
Davis Thompson leads a pack of players chasing their first PGA Tour win by two strokes heading into the final round at TPC Deere Run
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Rookie Makes History With Stunning 59 At John Deere Classic
Just seven months after earning his PGA Tour card, Hayden Springer made history with a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic
By Joel Kulasingham Published