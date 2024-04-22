This Jaw-Dropping Stat Highlights Just How Far Scottie Scheffler Is Ahead Of The Field In 2024
Scottie Scheffler is in the kind of form not seen in the men's game since Tiger Woods was ruling the world
The world of golf is going to need to come up with more superlatives for Scottie Scheffler, for the World No.1 is displaying the kind of form not seen in the men’s game since Tiger Woods was in his pomp.
Stats. It’s all about what the stats say these days – and when it comes to numbers, Scheffler boasts some seriously impressive ones.
And we’re not just talking about Strokes Gained stats, either, for we all know who’s been dominating on this front for the last few months.
One of the most impressive stats that just goes to show how far ahead the American is of the rest of the field, is how far under par he is when looking at his total score between the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he won in early March, and the RBC Heritage title that he claimed on Monday.
A total of 11 players were a combined -10 or better and didn’t miss any cuts between the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players, Masters and RBC Heritage, all tournaments that Scheffler won.
Eleven players were a combined -10 or better and didn't miss any cuts between the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players, Masters, and Heritage. Scheffler was -65-65: S. Scheffler-33: L. Åberg-29: X. Schauffele-25: S. Theegala-18: S.W. Kim-15: C. Kirk-14: H. English-13:…April 22, 2024
For those four events, Scheffler is a combined -65 – his closest challenger in this regard is Ludvig Aberg (-33) followed by Xander Schauffele (-29).
It’s a staggering stat that not only shows how low Scheffler is going week to week, but how far ahead he is of those who are also enjoying a good run of form.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Another statistic provides yet more evidence of how consistent Scheffler has been so far in 2024, who after claiming his tenth PGA Tour title at Harbour Town, made it ten wins in 51 PGA Tour starts.
🚨#OWGR stat of the dayScottie Scheffler consolidates even further his No.1 spot!He just passed the 15 average points mark and has now more than double the number of points that Rory has at #2!1. Scottie 15.0162. Rory 7.365These are features not seen since the Tiger era!April 22, 2024
Scheffler has now passed the average points mark and has more than double the number of points than Rory McIlroy, the World No.2 (15.016 to 7.365).
The chasing pack could be forgiven for hoping Scheffler, who is soon to become a father for the first time, might be about to experience a few sleepless nights.
It might be clutching at straws, but at this moment in time no one looks capable of stopping the 27-year-old.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
ISPS Handa Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s an increased purse for the event in Japan along with several other attractive incentives
By Mike Hall Published
-
5 Putting Tips From The Best Putter On The PGA Tour
Putting is one of the hardest areas of the game to master, and it has a huge impact on your scoring, so why not learn from one of the best in the business...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
A Scheffler Shank! Watch The World No.1 Prove That He Is Human After All
Scottie Scheffler proved he is only human as he hit a shank out of a bunker at the RBC Heritage in his first round after winning The Masters
By Paul Higham Published
-
'He's Pushing Everyone Else To Get Better' - Aberg Sets Sights On Catching Scheffler
Ludvig Aberg knows it will be tough to chase down Scottie Scheffler but is working on catching a man he says is his favourite player on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
'He's A Different Kind Of Special' - Ted Scott Heaps Praise On Boss Scottie Scheffler After Latest Masters Win
Scottie Scheffler's caddie spoke to the media after Sunday's Masters victory to outline what makes his boss so special and how it feels to win a fourth Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Scottie Scheffler's Second Masters Victory
Social media was awash with fans, legends, and brands congratulating Scheffler over his second Masters win in three years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Barstool Sports Founder Set To Land Seven-Figure Prize If Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters
Dave Portnoy, who invented Barstool Sports, has placed a huge bet on world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters
By James Nursey Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
One of the most lucrative events of the season takes place at Bay Hill as Kurt Kitayama defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events at Riviera Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published