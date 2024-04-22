This Jaw-Dropping Stat Highlights Just How Far Scottie Scheffler Is Ahead Of The Field In 2024

Scottie Scheffler is in the kind of form not seen in the men's game since Tiger Woods was ruling the world

Scottie Scheffler
No one can lay a glove on World No.1 Scottie Scheffler at the moment
The world of golf is going to need to come up with more superlatives for Scottie Scheffler, for the World No.1 is displaying the kind of form not seen in the men’s game since Tiger Woods was in his pomp.

Stats. It’s all about what the stats say these days – and when it comes to numbers, Scheffler boasts some seriously impressive ones.

And we’re not just talking about Strokes Gained stats, either, for we all know who’s been dominating on this front for the last few months.

One of the most impressive stats that just goes to show how far ahead the American is of the rest of the field, is how far under par he is when looking at his total score between the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he won in early March, and the RBC Heritage title that he claimed on Monday.

A total of 11 players were a combined -10 or better and didn’t miss any cuts between the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players, Masters and RBC Heritage, all tournaments that Scheffler won.

For those four events, Scheffler is a combined -65 – his closest challenger in this regard is Ludvig Aberg (-33) followed by Xander Schauffele (-29).

It’s a staggering stat that not only shows how low Scheffler is going week to week, but how far ahead he is of those who are also enjoying a good run of form.

Another statistic provides yet more evidence of how consistent Scheffler has been so far in 2024, who after claiming his tenth PGA Tour title at Harbour Town, made it ten wins in 51 PGA Tour starts.

Scheffler has now passed the average points mark and has more than double the number of points than Rory McIlroy, the World No.2 (15.016 to 7.365).

The chasing pack could be forgiven for hoping Scheffler, who is soon to become a father for the first time, might be about to experience a few sleepless nights.

It might be clutching at straws, but at this moment in time no one looks capable of stopping the 27-year-old.  

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

