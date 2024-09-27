'They Took Gamesmanship Too Far' - USA Assistant Kevin Kisner Gets Into Presidents Cup Row

The Presidents Cup has been accused in the past as lacking some fire and passion, but the 2024 edition seems to have plenty of that with even the vice-captains getting involved.

Tom Kim's heated exchanges with Scottie Scheffler made the headlines as the USA stormed into a 5-0 lead with a clean sweep of day one at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

But it wasn't just the players who clashed, with assistants Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas getting into it during the most heated part of the round.

Kim sank a putt on the eighth green leaving Scheffler needing to hole out for a half, but instead of waiting Kim and partner Sungjae Im walked off to the ninth tee a full 60 yards away.

It was a move Paul McGinley described as disrespectful on TV coverage, but one Kim defended saying that they were merely just focused on their own game.

Kisner, Jim Furyk's assistant who was with the group, didn't take it too well though, as he clash with opposite number Villegas over it.

“They took gamesmanship too far and over the line on sportsmanship and lose some integrity,” Kisner said on Golf Channel about the incident.

"I thought it was pretty bush league and I told Camilo that if that’s the way they want to do it, then game on. If you can p*** off my No.1 player in the world, then I’m all for it.”

Although Scheffler insisted the incident didn't bother him, it may well have inspired him as he and Russell Henley ran out 3&2 winners in the end.

Golf Channel's on-course reporter John Wood gave his view of what occurred on the eighth green just after the incident.

“When Kim and Im walked off the eight green, it looked like Villegas instigated it,” Wood said. “He said let’s go and they walked over there.

"After that hole, the American vice captain with this group is Kevin Kisner and it looked like he and Camilo had some words. I couldn’t hear what was said but it didn’t look that friendly to be honest with you.”

Even when the match was over though, the argument was not, as Kisner and Villegas again clashed, with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis detailing the exchange.

Villegas is said to have directed the International duo to walk away from the eighth green, and he also instigated the argument with his fellow assistant.

After asking Kisner: “Why are you being so sensitive?”

The American responded: “Because I play by the rules.” After which the Colombian replied with: “Nothing against the rules of leaving the green.”

Kim and Scheffler both insisted it was all fun and games after the event, but the assistants may not be so quick to make up after their heated exchanges.