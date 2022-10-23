'There Was Carnage' - College Event Cancelled At Whistling Straits Following Savage Conditions
A college event at Whistling Straits had to be cancelled due to the brutal conditions, with one player stating 'there was carnage'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's safe to say that golf isn't always fair, with there being many factors that can influence your score or enjoyment out on the golf course. For golfers competing in a college event recently at Whistling Straits, that appeared to be the case as, in a Twitter post by @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), individuals were forced to deal with brutal pin positions, high winds and lightning greens.
In the tweet, which you can see below, it was said that: "A couple weeks ago a college event was played at Whistling Straights. The wind was so bad and a few poorly placed pins made for a bad combo. After carnage on the 1st day, the 2nd day was cancelled, after 3 groups played this hole and there was a 13 and a 16."
A couple weeks ago a college event was played at Whistling Straights. The wind was so bad and a few poorly placed pins made for a bad combo. After carnage on the 1st day, the 2nd day was cancelled, after 3 groups played this hole and there was a 13 and a 16. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1vhSWxydW3October 23, 2022
Many users responded to the video, in which one golfer de-greened his putt, with responses including: "I was there. That also happened on day 1. I’ve watched a lot of college golf and the conditions were the worst I’ve ever seen. And pins the first day were just as unfair (example, 3 paces off the right on hole 6, with a hard left to right wind)," while another, who actually featured in the tournament, said "I was one of the college golfers, there was carnage."
Whistling Straits has previously hosted a number of Major championships and also staged the 2021 Ryder Cup last year, where Team USA dominated Team Europe in a 19-9 drubbing.
However, at the 'Whistling Straits Championship, hosted by Taylor University at Whistling Straits Golf Course,' tough wind conditions and temperatures in the single figures bought the tournament to a close after three holes of play on day two.
To prove how tough the scoring was, only two players managed to shoot rounds in the 70s, while a 10-over-par round of 82 would've been good enough to secure a top 10 finish around the Wisconsin golf course.
It's not the first time something like this has happened on the college golf scene. Back in May, at a Girls 3A State Golf Tournament, a pin position at the 18th hole was so difficult that the average score for the day on that hole was a quadruple bogey!
Played at the River Valley Golf Course, the average score was four-over-par with various clips on Twitter showcasing golf balls rolling towards the hole before flying off the front edge of the green and down the severe slope.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Collin Morikawa Has Heartwarming Interaction With Young Fan At CJ Cup
The two-time Major winner met his biggest fan, Zella, at the CJ Cup, as she presented him with a putter cover that had a secret note inside
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
Lydia Ko Surges To BMW Ladies Championship Victory
It was an emotional win for Ko as she picked up her first tournament victory in her country of birth
By Cieran Faulder • Published