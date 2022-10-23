'There Was Carnage' - College Event Cancelled At Whistling Straits Following Savage Conditions

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's safe to say that golf isn't always fair, with there being many factors that can influence your score or enjoyment out on the golf course. For golfers competing in a college event recently at Whistling Straits, that appeared to be the case as, in a Twitter post by @acaseofthegolf1 (opens in new tab), individuals were forced to deal with brutal pin positions, high winds and lightning greens.

In the tweet, which you can see below, it was said that: "A couple weeks ago a college event was played at Whistling Straights. The wind was so bad and a few poorly placed pins made for a bad combo. After carnage on the 1st day, the 2nd day was cancelled, after 3 groups played this hole and there was a 13 and a 16."

A couple weeks ago a college event was played at Whistling Straights. The wind was so bad and a few poorly placed pins made for a bad combo. After carnage on the 1st day, the 2nd day was cancelled, after 3 groups played this hole and there was a 13 and a 16. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1vhSWxydW3October 23, 2022 See more

Many users responded to the video, in which one golfer de-greened his putt, with responses including: "I was there. That also happened on day 1. I’ve watched a lot of college golf and the conditions were the worst I’ve ever seen. And pins the first day were just as unfair (example, 3 paces off the right on hole 6, with a hard left to right wind)," while another, who actually featured in the tournament, said "I was one of the college golfers, there was carnage."

Whistling Straits has previously hosted a number of Major championships and also staged the 2021 Ryder Cup last year, where Team USA dominated Team Europe in a 19-9 drubbing.

However, at the 'Whistling Straits Championship, hosted by Taylor University at Whistling Straits Golf Course,' tough wind conditions and temperatures in the single figures bought the tournament to a close after three holes of play on day two.

McIlroy in action at Whistling Straits during the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

To prove how tough the scoring was, only two players managed to shoot rounds in the 70s, while a 10-over-par round of 82 would've been good enough to secure a top 10 finish around the Wisconsin golf course.

It's not the first time something like this has happened on the college golf scene. Back in May, at a Girls 3A State Golf Tournament, a pin position at the 18th hole was so difficult that the average score for the day on that hole was a quadruple bogey!

Played at the River Valley Golf Course, the average score was four-over-par with various clips on Twitter showcasing golf balls rolling towards the hole before flying off the front edge of the green and down the severe slope.