'Absolute Disgrace' - Social Media Reacts To Brutal Pin Position

Every golfer has a story of a ridiculously placed pin position. It could have been in a competition, or even a fun, social round like a Captain's Day. However, at a Girls 3A State Golf Tournament on Friday in Adel, Iowa, the term 'ridiculous' was taken up another notch at the 18th hole.

Being held at The River Valley Golf Course, competitors were left scarred at the par 4 last, with the average score for the day being a quadruple bogey! Yes, you read that correctly, four-over-par!

Watch just some of the eye-watering putts below and warning - Viewer discretion is advised.

Today at the Girls 3A State Golf Tournament at The River Valley Golf Course in Adel, the average score on hole 18 was a quadruple bogey. No, the golfers weren't bad, but this had to have been the most unfair pin placement I've ever seen. This slope gave the athletes no chance. pic.twitter.com/F7OyqIjbkOMay 28, 2022 See more

In the first video, one competitor is faced with only a three to four foot putt but, on impact, she knows what is in store, with the ball missing the hole on the right before rolling down the hill.

The following putts almost need a Benny Hill sound track, with various clips showcasing golf balls rolling towards the hole before flying off the front edge of the green and down the severe slope.

Looking at the description of the 18th on the website, the club states: "Probably one of the most notorious holes on the golf course! The green rises almost 100 feet above the tee box. The finishing hole is straight away up hill. Try to keep your ball in the fairway as this will help get it up to the green. When making your club choice, remember to factor in the hill. Try to keep your ball below the hole when hitting in to this three tiered green that slopes severely from back to front. Anything too short or too long will be a very tough up and down. Par is a great score on this hole! Good Luck!"

After watching that 100 second video, which was posted by Jake Brend, we have to agree, with the user stating that: "It should be known that’s it’s been confirmed that it WASN’T the @IGHSAU (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) who chose the pin location."

Greenkeepers water the greens during the 2004 US Open at Shinnecock Hills (Image credit: Getty Images)

The video, which as of writing has thousands of retweets and likes, caused some big names in golf to comment. Tony Johnston tweeted: "How do idiots like this even get to be in a position of authority?" as well as other words that we won't repeat.

Another user tweeted: "I apologize, just watched the full video and the result of her second putt is egregious. Comes up 2 feet short and the putt rolls off the green. Went from 20 feet to 22 feet to 15 yards. This is ridiculous."

There have been occasions on the professional circuit where players have slammed pin positions and greens. At the 2004 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, more or less every player in the field thought the USGA let the greens "get away from them." In the final round, not a single golfer broke par, with more than a third failing to break 80.