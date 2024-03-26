The R&A Announces Launch Of 'One Club' Membership Initiative

The R&A has launched its 'One Club' membership program in a bid to "transform how fans and golfers around the world experience the sport year-round."

One Club - which is free to join - will provide its members with "a comprehensive array of year-round benefits, rewards, exclusive content" as well as unique access to all of the R&A's most prestigious competitions such as The Open and AIG Women's Open.

As well as giving fans access to a new global streaming service called R&A TV which will broadcast exclusive live and non-live golf coverage and original golf lifestyle content, the fresh initiative will also offer members "money-can't-buy experiences and access to premium coaching."

The R&A says One Club members will be able to interact directly through the platform "by providing user-generated content and sharing their own stories and experiences of golf."

Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at The R&A, said, “We want golf to be more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds. One Club helps to achieve this by bringing fans and golfers closer to the sport they love, whether that is through the excitement and drama of our Major Championships or the enjoyment they derive from playing the sport year-round.

“We are working closely with Mastercard and other partners to provide them with compelling reasons to immerse themselves in the sport by offering a unique collection of benefits and rewards that enhance their experience of golf and make them feel more connected to it. We believe that this is crucial to inspiring broader interest in the sport and fueling future growth.”

(Image credit: The R&A)

As part of the One Club's golf lifestyle content, both popular YouTuber Rick Shiels and media personality Tisha Alyn will feature regularly.

Alyn said: "I am deeply honored to be partnering with The R&A, one of the most prestigious institutions at the forefront of golf. I am excited to join as a One Club Partner and contribute to their impactful initiatives to grow the game on a global scale. I can’t wait to bring the energy at The Open and AIG Women’s Open!”

From a coaching perspective, influential figures such as Phil Kenyon, Dr Bob Rotella, Alex Elliott, and Hannah Davies will feature in video content offering members advice, tips and experience to benefit all aspects of their own game.

The rewards and experiences on offer through One Club include tee-time giveaways, VIP hospitality packages, and professional player meet-and-greets. Discounts on travel, equipment, merchandise and more are also available.

And for those looking to fuel their competitive urges through the One Club initiative, members can use partner apps and connected devices to enter virtual global challenges, earn Golf It! tee times, receive pro lessons and even qualify for real-life playing opportunities at select R&A host venues.

For more information, visit the One club website here.