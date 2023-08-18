The £2.3m Flat Up For Sale That Overlooks 18th Green At The Old Course

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hamilton Grand is one of the most recognised buildings in the game and the opportunity to buy one of its 27 flats has now come up.

Leading estate agents Savills are looking for offers over £2.3m for Flat 16, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom offering at 21 Golf Place which sits on the third floor and has two balconies overlooking the 18th green of the world-famous Old Course.

Other key features, aside from being a one-minute walk from the 1st tee, include 24-hour butler service, off-site car parking, a residents' lounge and roof terrace as well as a rental programme for surplus weeks. And your next-door neighbours are the Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

Kohler & Co, owners of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, bought Hamilton Grand in 2010 and carried out a huge renovation, stripping it back to its outer shell and rebuilding it with an additional floor. The 'premier flats' in the building sold for over £4m, with a price per foot squared reaching over £2500, which is the equivalent to London's wealthiest areas.

The final flat sold at the start of this year and this is the first resale within the majestic red sandstone development.

The history of Hamilton Hall dates back to 1895 when Thomas Hamilton commissioned The Grand Hotel. It was the first building in Scotland to have a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water running in every bathroom and it was said that the red sandstone brought a splash of colour to the 'Auld Grey Toon'.

In the Second World War the Air Ministry requisitioned the building, transforming it into training headquarters for the Royal Air Force. The University of St Andrews then acquired the building after the war and used it as a student residence called Hamilton Hall - one of its student residents was the BBC presenter Hazel Irvine.

(Image credit: Savills)

“No 16 Hamilton Grand was one of the first units to sell after the refurbishment and is one of the best units in the building. It is central to the main elevation on the third floor. It has four arched windows and two balconies overlooking the 18th green of the world famous Old Course," said Savills' selling agent Jamie Macnab.

“The appeal of St Andrews and The Old Course is sometimes overlooked by UK buyers but attracts wealthy buyers from all over the world who love the game of golf. Most people assume that all of the buyers are American but the residents of Hamilton Grand are from all over the world, including several different European countries. This is a very rare opportunity to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage”.