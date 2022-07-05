The Golf Lottery - Get a Month’s Free Play To Win Amazing Prizes And Support Good Causes

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

How would you fancy playing at a stunning Indian Ocean resort with a former Major champion or Ryder Cup captain? Sounds pretty good doesn’t it. How about throwing in business class flights and 5-star accommodation? Now you’re really talking. If you play the newly launched Golf Lottery, you could win that amazing experience and many other prizes to boot.

The Golf Lottery is a new initiative that is raising funds for nationwide charities via golfers signing up to play for some fantastic weekly prizes. Other prizes include playing in a pro-am with a sporting icon and weekly cash prizes including 1 x £1,000 and 50 x £10 prizes per week – the first of which will take place on 15th July. Through the year additional prizes such as tournament tickets, lessons with golf pros, signed merchandise and golf products will be added.

You can play by paying a direct debit of just £5 a month or an annual fee of £52.

And the chances of success are below 100-1!

You can sign up for a month’s free play in the Golf Lottery by visiting the following site and clicking on PLAY TODAY –

http://www.golflottery.org.uk/register?seg=GolfMonthly22Free&utm_source=Golf_Monthly&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=editoral_4722 (opens in new tab)

With so many worthy causes out there, it can be tough to set and organise your charitable donation targets. The Golf Lottery aims to work with and support golf’s governing bodies and other national charities to help drive the game in a positive direction. By paying £5 a month via direct debit or an annual fee of £52 you could support charities such as The Golf Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Golf For Good – All of whom are official partners of The Golf Lottery.

Players in the Golf Lottery will also be entered into a quarterly draw in which a VIP experience is up for grabs such as the Indian Ocean resort experience, or the chance to attend one of golf’s Majors or the Ryder Cup in Rome 2023.

And your chances of success are good – For both weekly and quarterly draws, the odds of picking up a prize are just 98-1.

(Image credit: Golf Lottery)

It’s not simply about the prizes though as the charities you will be supporting will benefit greatly. Those charities include:

The Golf Foundation which introduces golf to young people from all backgrounds, creating golfers; Prostate Cancer UK - Prostate cancer exists in every golf club and one man dies from it every 45 minutes. Prostate Cancer UK is working to help beat the most common cancer in men; Alzheimer’s Society - the UK’s leading dementia charity. The Golf Lottery is working with Alzheimer’s Society as part of their transformational Sport United Against Dementia campaign; and, Golf for Good which is a charitable initiative set up by the European Tour Group which is committed to supporting communities and worthy causes around the world.

To enter The Golf Lottery to contribute to these charities and be in for a chance to win fabulous prizes, go to golflottery.org.uk (opens in new tab) and sign up. With the money going to such good causes, it’s a win-win for golf and for golfers like you.

VIDEO: What is the golf lottery?