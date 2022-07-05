The Golf Lottery - Get a Month’s Free Play To Win Amazing Prizes And Support Good Causes
The newly launched Golf Lottery offers a chance to win amazing weekly prizes while raising funds for nationwide charities. And, as a Golf Monthly reader, you can play the first month for free
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
How would you fancy playing at a stunning Indian Ocean resort with a former Major champion or Ryder Cup captain? Sounds pretty good doesn’t it. How about throwing in business class flights and 5-star accommodation? Now you’re really talking. If you play the newly launched Golf Lottery, you could win that amazing experience and many other prizes to boot.
The Golf Lottery is a new initiative that is raising funds for nationwide charities via golfers signing up to play for some fantastic weekly prizes. Other prizes include playing in a pro-am with a sporting icon and weekly cash prizes including 1 x £1,000 and 50 x £10 prizes per week – the first of which will take place on 15th July. Through the year additional prizes such as tournament tickets, lessons with golf pros, signed merchandise and golf products will be added.
You can play by paying a direct debit of just £5 a month or an annual fee of £52.
And the chances of success are below 100-1!
You can sign up for a month’s free play in the Golf Lottery by visiting the following site and clicking on PLAY TODAY –
http://www.golflottery.org.uk/register?seg=GolfMonthly22Free&utm_source=Golf_Monthly&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=editoral_4722 (opens in new tab)
With so many worthy causes out there, it can be tough to set and organise your charitable donation targets. The Golf Lottery aims to work with and support golf’s governing bodies and other national charities to help drive the game in a positive direction. By paying £5 a month via direct debit or an annual fee of £52 you could support charities such as The Golf Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Golf For Good – All of whom are official partners of The Golf Lottery.
Players in the Golf Lottery will also be entered into a quarterly draw in which a VIP experience is up for grabs such as the Indian Ocean resort experience, or the chance to attend one of golf’s Majors or the Ryder Cup in Rome 2023.
And your chances of success are good – For both weekly and quarterly draws, the odds of picking up a prize are just 98-1.
It’s not simply about the prizes though as the charities you will be supporting will benefit greatly. Those charities include:
The Golf Foundation which introduces golf to young people from all backgrounds, creating golfers; Prostate Cancer UK - Prostate cancer exists in every golf club and one man dies from it every 45 minutes. Prostate Cancer UK is working to help beat the most common cancer in men; Alzheimer’s Society - the UK’s leading dementia charity. The Golf Lottery is working with Alzheimer’s Society as part of their transformational Sport United Against Dementia campaign; and, Golf for Good which is a charitable initiative set up by the European Tour Group which is committed to supporting communities and worthy causes around the world.
To enter The Golf Lottery to contribute to these charities and be in for a chance to win fabulous prizes, go to golflottery.org.uk (opens in new tab) and sign up. With the money going to such good causes, it’s a win-win for golf and for golfers like you.
VIDEO: What is the golf lottery?
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Ian Poulter Overturns Scottish Open Ban After Legal Action
The Englishman is back in the Scottish Open along with Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Jordan Spieth Disqualified From JP McManus Pro-Am
The Texan is out of the individual race at the JP McManus Pro-Am
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Take On Royal St George's With The Toptracer 9-Shot Challenge
Test yourself on this year's Open venue, Royal St George's, with the latest edition of the 9-shot challenge
By in partnership with Toptracer • Published
-
Introducing The Stunning OKOL Lake Park In Bulgaria - New Luxury Golf Resort
The new OKOL Lake Park resort in Bulgaria will feature a European Golf Design championship course
By in partnership with OKOL • Published
-
Get Involved In Prostate Cancer UK's 'The Big Golf Race'
Register a team and start raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK in The Big Golf Race
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Applications Open For IMG Academy Golf Program
Applications Open For IMG Academy 2019/20
By in partnership with IMG Academy • Published