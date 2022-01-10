The Belfry Promotes Anna Nilsson To Deputy Head Greenkeeper Of Iconic Brabazon Course
Anna’s promotion marks the first time a woman has managed such an iconic, championship course
By Elliott Heath published
The Belfry Hotel & Resort has announced that Anna Nilsson has been promoted to Deputy Head Greenkeeper of the legendary Brabazon course. Anna’s promotion marks the first time a woman has managed such an iconic, championship course. The Brabazon has hosted The Ryder Cup four times – more than any other venue in the world – and a number of DP World Tour events.
Previously Senior Greenkeeper, Anna’s responsibilities in her new role include turf management, people management, and maintaining the course to ensure the Brabazon offers a tournament standard for all players on a daily basis. Anna’s main responsibility will be preparing the course ahead of the Betfred British Masters 2022 which will take place on the Brabazon on 5th until 8th May 2022, hosted by former Masters champion, Danny Willett.
“It is an honour to have been promoted to Deputy Head Greenkeeper of The Belfry’s flagship course," said Anna Nilsson. I am proud to have been given this opportunity and to be able to work alongside such a fantastic, knowledgeable, and inspiring team every day. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for them.
"I’ve worked on a number of courses and nowhere compares to The Belfry, we ensure that our guests can experience a Ryder Cup quality course daily as the Brabazon is always up to tournament standard. I am very excited to continue share my passion and knowledge and I hope that my story will continue to inspire more women to join this incredible industry.”
Anna joined The Belfry team in 2019 after moving from Sweden to take on the role. She studied at the Swedish University of Agricultural Studies and has worked across several golf courses in Sweden, which included maintaining the courses in snowy conditions as well as fixing moose and wild boar damage on the course.
Commenting on Anna’s promotion, Angus Macleod, Director of Golf Courses and Estates at The Belfry Hotel & Resort said: “Anna is a credit to our team, and we are delighted to promote her to Deputy Head Greenkeeper of the iconic Brabazon. Anna is extremely dedicated and continues to show great passion in everything she does, we look forward to the incredible expertise that she will bring to the role. I hope that Anna’s success will continue to unite the industry and raise interest in golf amongst women, which I hope leads to more women choosing to pursue a career in greenkeeping.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Neath Golf Club Course Review
Neath Golf Club, set high above the south Wales valleys, is a James Braid hilltop beauty blessed with mesmerising views
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Galvin Green Dwight Pullover Review
We test out one of the best-performing mid-layers on the market in this Galvin Green Dwight pullover review
By Andrew Wright • Published