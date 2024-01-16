The American Express Tee Times - Rounds One, Two And Three
Scottie Scheffler will play alongside Patrick Cantlay in the first three rounds of the PGA Tour event
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads to mainland US for The American Express, a tournament comprising 72 holes of strokeplay, but with a cut after 54 holes rather than the more common 36 holes.
The first three days action takes place over three courses - La Quinta's Stadium Course, PGA West and the Nicklaus Course, with each pairing playing a round on each course. Those who make the cut after the third round will then progress to the final round at the Stadium Course.
Because of the format, we know in advance the pairings for the opening three rounds.
Two big names grouped together are Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau, with the pair teeing it up at 11.41pm (ET (4.41pm GMT), with Shane Lowry and Jason Day going out at the same time.
One of the most eye-catching groups sees 2022 Masters champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler alongside Patrick Cantlay, who currently ranks sixth in the world. The pair, who were also teammates at last year's Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, get their challenges underway at 12.14pm ET (5.14pm GMT) in round one.
Later in the day, look out for Rickie Fowler, who plays alongside Justin Thomas. The pair begin their first round at 1.31pm ET (6.31pm GMT), with Grayson Murray, who claimed a dramatic playoff win at the Sony Open, teeing off at the same time alongside JT Poston.
There's also an appearance from PGA Championship hero Michael Block thanks to his win at the PGA of Southern California’s section championship in September, but he'll need to wait to get going, with the popular club pro and Norman Xiong going out at 1.42 ET (6.42pm GMT).
Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the opening three rounds of The American Express.
The American Express Tee Times
ROUND ONE: ET (GMT)
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Adam Long, Ryan Palmer/Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman/Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren/Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat/Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley/Harry, Hall Sam Stevens
- 11.41am (4.41pm): Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau/Shane Lowry, Jason Day/Davis Riley, Matt Wallace/Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ/Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges/Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 11.52am (4.52pm): Pierceson Coody, A.Dumont De Chassart/Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman/Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr./Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey/Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott/Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 12.03pm (5.03pm): Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson/Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley/Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid/Troy Merritt, Josh Teater/Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati/S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 12.14pm (5.14pm): Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns, Seamus Power/Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry/Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis/Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner/Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune/Parker Coody, John Pak/Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith/Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon/Sami Valimaki, David Skinns/Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12.36pm (5.36pm): Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh/Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy/Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton/Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith/Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry/Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12.47pm (5.47pm): Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker/Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor/David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu/Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen/Eric Cole, Adam Schenk/Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12.58pm (5.58pm): Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark/Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim/Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett/Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith/Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas/Tyler Duncan. Patton Kizzire
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre/Brandon Wu, Will Gordon/Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda/Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim/Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe/Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren/Zac Blair, David Lipsky/Justin Lower, Alex Smalley/Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger/Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas/Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee/Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor/Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee/J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray/J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman/Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork/Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski/Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap/Norman Xiong, Michael Block/Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
ROUND TWO: ET (GMT)
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley/Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson/Troy Merritt, Josh Teater/Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid/S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 11.41am (4.41pm): Sam Burns, Seamus Power/Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay/Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis/Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry/Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin/Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11.52am (4.52pm): Parker Coody, John Pak/Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune/Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon/Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith/Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim/Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12.03pm (5.03pm): Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy/Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh/Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith/Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton/Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim/Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12.14pm (5.14pm): Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor/Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker/Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen/David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu/Ben Martin, Beau Hossler/Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim/Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark/Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith/Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett/Tyler Duncan. Patton Kizzire/Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12.36pm (5.36pm): Brandon Wu, Will Gordon/Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre/Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim/Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda/Nate Lashley, Carson Young/Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12.47pm (5.47pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren/Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria/Justin Lower, Alex Smalley/Zac Blair, David Lipsky/Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumbe/Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12.58pm (5.58pm): Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee/Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas/Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor/Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee/J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas/J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork/Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman/Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap/Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski/Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips/Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman/Adam Long, Ryan Palmer/Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat/Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren/Harry, Hall Sam Stevens/Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Shane Lowry, Jason Day/Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau/Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ/Davis Riley, Matt Wallace/Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey/Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman/Pierceson Coody, A.Dumont De Chassart/Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey/Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr./Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin/Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott
ROUND THREE: ET (GMT)
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh/Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy/Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton/Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith/Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry/Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 11.41am (4.41pm): Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker/Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor/David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu/Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen/Eric Cole, Adam Schenk/Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 11.52am (4.52pm): Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark/Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim/Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett/Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith/Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas/Tyler Duncan. Patton Kizzire
- 12.03pm (5.03pm): Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre/Brandon Wu, Will Gordon/Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda/Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim/Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe/Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12.14pm (5.14pm): Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren/Zac Blair, David Lipsky/Justin Lower, Alex Smalley/Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger/Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas/Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee/Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor/Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee/J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray/J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12.36pm (5.36pm): Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman/Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork/Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski/Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap/Norman Xiong, Michael Block/Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 12.47pm (5.47pm): Adam Long, Ryan Palmer/Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman/Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren/Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat/Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley/Harry, Hall Sam Stevens
- 12.58pm (5.58pm): Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau/Shane Lowry, Jason Day/Davis Riley, Matt Wallace/Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ/Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges/Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1.09pm (6.09pm): Pierceson Coody, A.Dumont De Chassart/Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman/Jimmy Stanger, Blaine Hale Jr./Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey/Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott/Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson/Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley/Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid/Troy Merritt, Josh Teater/Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati/S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns, Seamus Power/Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry/Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis/Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner/Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune/Parker Coody, John Pak/Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith/Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon/Sami Valimaki, David Skinns/Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
How To Watch The American Express In The US
All times ET
Thursday 18 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 19 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 20 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Sunday 21 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The American Express In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 18 January: 6.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 19 January: 6.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 20 January: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 21 January: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
