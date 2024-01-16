The American Express Tee Times - Rounds One, Two And Three

After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads to mainland US for The American Express, a tournament comprising 72 holes of strokeplay, but with a cut after 54 holes rather than the more common 36 holes.

The first three days action takes place over three courses - La Quinta's Stadium Course, PGA West and the Nicklaus Course, with each pairing playing a round on each course. Those who make the cut after the third round will then progress to the final round at the Stadium Course.

Because of the format, we know in advance the pairings for the opening three rounds.

Two big names grouped together are Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau, with the pair teeing it up at 11.41pm (ET (4.41pm GMT), with Shane Lowry and Jason Day going out at the same time.

One of the most eye-catching groups sees 2022 Masters champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler alongside Patrick Cantlay, who currently ranks sixth in the world. The pair, who were also teammates at last year's Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, get their challenges underway at 12.14pm ET (5.14pm GMT) in round one.

Later in the day, look out for Rickie Fowler, who plays alongside Justin Thomas. The pair begin their first round at 1.31pm ET (6.31pm GMT), with Grayson Murray, who claimed a dramatic playoff win at the Sony Open, teeing off at the same time alongside JT Poston.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are two of the biggest names at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's also an appearance from PGA Championship hero Michael Block thanks to his win at the PGA of Southern California’s section championship in September, but he'll need to wait to get going, with the popular club pro and Norman Xiong going out at 1.42 ET (6.42pm GMT).

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the opening three rounds of The American Express.

The American Express Tee Times

ROUND ONE: ET (GMT)

11.30am (4.30pm): Adam Long, Ryan Palmer/Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman/Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren/Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat/Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley/Harry, Hall Sam Stevens

ROUND TWO: ET (GMT)

11.30am (4.30pm): Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley/Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson/Troy Merritt, Josh Teater/Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid/S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander/Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

ROUND THREE: ET (GMT)

11.30am (4.30pm): Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh/Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy/Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton/Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith/Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry/Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

How To Watch The American Express In The US

All times ET

Thursday 18 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 19 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 20 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 21 January: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The American Express In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 18 January: 6.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 19 January: 6.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 20 January: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 21 January: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)