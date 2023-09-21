Club Pro Hero Michael Block’s Next PGA Tour Start Confirmed After Latest Win

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Michael Block’s remarkable year shows no signs of fizzling out, the Southern California club professional winning the PGA of Southern California’s section championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks.

It’s a victory that earns Block, who starred at the PGA Championship in May, another start on the PGA Tour, at The American Express in California in January.

Block started the final round of his latest tournament one shot off the lead, then fired a six-under 66 for a three-day total of 11-under 205, which gave him a four-shot victory over runner-up Steve Saunders.

It’s been quite the year for the 47-year-old who, after his impressive start to the PGA Championship in May, was rewarded with a final-day pairing alongside Rory McIlroy.

Block’s performance at Oak Hill Country Club, where he also made an extraordinary hole-in-one, was the feel good story of the week – and his life hasn’t been the same since.

His ace at the par-3 15th came courtesy of a slam-dunk, and it sparked scenes of wild celebrations. He went on to finish in a tie for 15th, the best finish for a club pro in the tournament since 1986, which also saw him bank a cool $288,333.

After his heroics in the second Major of the season, Block was invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge as a sponsor exemption. He didn’t enjoy the best of weeks at Colonial, finishing last, and he also missed the cut at the Canadian Open in June.

Overall, Block has made five PGA Tour appearances so far in the 2022-23 season. He also missed the cut at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open, which came prior to his incredible week at Oak Hill.

Michael Block couldn't find his magic touch at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eager for another taste of Major Championship golf, Block made the trip across the Atlantic to try and qualify for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, although that also ended in disappointment.

However, the popular club pro is enjoying teeing it up alongside the world’s best players and he’ll have no shortage of support at The American Express PGA Tour next year.

With another PGA Championship to look forward to, courtesy of his lofty finish this year, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Block and his army of supporters.