Club Pro Hero Michael Block’s Next PGA Tour Start Confirmed After Latest Win
Michael Block's dream year continues - and it's looking good for 2024
Michael Block’s remarkable year shows no signs of fizzling out, the Southern California club professional winning the PGA of Southern California’s section championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks.
It’s a victory that earns Block, who starred at the PGA Championship in May, another start on the PGA Tour, at The American Express in California in January.
Block started the final round of his latest tournament one shot off the lead, then fired a six-under 66 for a three-day total of 11-under 205, which gave him a four-shot victory over runner-up Steve Saunders.
It’s been quite the year for the 47-year-old who, after his impressive start to the PGA Championship in May, was rewarded with a final-day pairing alongside Rory McIlroy.
Block’s performance at Oak Hill Country Club, where he also made an extraordinary hole-in-one, was the feel good story of the week – and his life hasn’t been the same since.
His ace at the par-3 15th came courtesy of a slam-dunk, and it sparked scenes of wild celebrations. He went on to finish in a tie for 15th, the best finish for a club pro in the tournament since 1986, which also saw him bank a cool $288,333.
After his heroics in the second Major of the season, Block was invited to the Charles Schwab Challenge as a sponsor exemption. He didn’t enjoy the best of weeks at Colonial, finishing last, and he also missed the cut at the Canadian Open in June.
Overall, Block has made five PGA Tour appearances so far in the 2022-23 season. He also missed the cut at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open, which came prior to his incredible week at Oak Hill.
Eager for another taste of Major Championship golf, Block made the trip across the Atlantic to try and qualify for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, although that also ended in disappointment.
However, the popular club pro is enjoying teeing it up alongside the world’s best players and he’ll have no shortage of support at The American Express PGA Tour next year.
With another PGA Championship to look forward to, courtesy of his lofty finish this year, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Block and his army of supporters.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
