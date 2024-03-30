Texas Children's Houston Open Tee Times - Round Three
Tony Finau leads the event by two strokes going into the weekend, as he looks to defend the title he won in 2022
Tony Finau fired a joint course record 62 on Friday to move clear at the top of the Texas Children's Houston Open. Defending the title he won in 2022, the American sits two strokes ahead of Argentinian Alejandro Tosti.
Making an eagle, seven birdies and one bogey, Finau vaulted 34 spots as an eight-under-par round put him into pole position to pick up another PGA Tour title, with just 36 holes remaining.
Along with Tosti, Thomas Detry sits at six-under and three shots back of Finau, with World No.1 and recent Players Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, four back of his fellow countryman.
Looking for a third consecutive PGA Tour title, Scheffler set a new record on Thursday as he produced his 28th consecutive round under-par, the longest run the PGA Tour has on record since starting to collect such data in 1983. However, records must come to an end and, on Friday, that's exactly what happened as Scheffler carded a level-par round of 70, which included a final hole double bogey, his first double bogey in 218 holes!
Sitting at nine-under-par, Finau has a slim advantage but, as is the case on 'Moving Day', we expect a few players to make a charge out of the pack. Below, we have listed the tee times for the event, which gets underway at 9.30am local time at Memorial Park Golf Course.
TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
CDT (GMT) 1ST TEE
- 9.30am (14.30pm): Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 9.40am (14.40pm): Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower
- 9.50am (14.50pm): Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler
- 10.00am (15.00pm): Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder
- 10.10am (15.10pm): Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim
- 10.20am (15.20pm): Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Garrick Higgo
- 10.30am (15.30pm): Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman
- 10.40am (15.40pm): Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark
- 10.50am (15.50pm): Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty
- 11.00am (16.00pm): Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun
- 11.10am (16.10pm): Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns
- 11.20am (16.20pm): Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith
- 11.30am (16.30pm): Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler
- 11.40am (16.40pm): Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry
CDT (GMT) 10TH TEE
- 9.30am (14.30pm): Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson
- 9.40am (14.40pm): Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala
- 9.50am (14.50pm): Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley
- 10.00am (15.00pm): Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 10.10am (15.10pm): K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird
- 10.20am (15.20pm): S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10.30am (15.30pm): Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett
- 10.40am (15.40pm): Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.50am (15.50pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup
- 11.00am (16.00pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
- 11.10am (16.10pm): Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens
- 11.20am (16.20pm): Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy
- 11.30am (16.30pm): Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith
- 11.40am (16.40pm): Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett
HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 30 March: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 31 March: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE UK
All times GMT
Saturday 30 March: 3.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 31 March: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
