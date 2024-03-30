Tony Finau fired a joint course record 62 on Friday to move clear at the top of the Texas Children's Houston Open. Defending the title he won in 2022, the American sits two strokes ahead of Argentinian Alejandro Tosti.

Making an eagle, seven birdies and one bogey, Finau vaulted 34 spots as an eight-under-par round put him into pole position to pick up another PGA Tour title, with just 36 holes remaining.

Finau is looking for a first PGA Tour title since April 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Tosti, Thomas Detry sits at six-under and three shots back of Finau, with World No.1 and recent Players Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler, four back of his fellow countryman.

Looking for a third consecutive PGA Tour title, Scheffler set a new record on Thursday as he produced his 28th consecutive round under-par, the longest run the PGA Tour has on record since starting to collect such data in 1983. However, records must come to an end and, on Friday, that's exactly what happened as Scheffler carded a level-par round of 70, which included a final hole double bogey, his first double bogey in 218 holes!

Sitting at nine-under-par, Finau has a slim advantage but, as is the case on 'Moving Day', we expect a few players to make a charge out of the pack. Below, we have listed the tee times for the event, which gets underway at 9.30am local time at Memorial Park Golf Course.

TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

CDT (GMT) 1ST TEE

9.30am (14.30pm): Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland 9.40am (14.40pm): Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower

Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower 9.50am (14.50pm): Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler

Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler 10.00am (15.00pm): Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder

Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder 10.10am (15.10pm): Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim

Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim 10.20am (15.20pm): Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Garrick Higgo

Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Garrick Higgo 10.30am (15.30pm): Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman

Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman 10.40am (15.40pm): Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark

Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark 10.50am (15.50pm): Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty

Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty 11.00am (16.00pm): Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun

Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun 11.10am (16.10pm): Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns

Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns 11.20am (16.20pm): Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith

Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith 11.30am (16.30pm): Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler

Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler 11.40am (16.40pm): Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry

TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

CDT (GMT) 10TH TEE

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

9.30am (14.30pm): Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson

Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson 9.40am (14.40pm): Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala

Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala 9.50am (14.50pm): Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley

Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley 10.00am (15.00pm): Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu 10.10am (15.10pm): K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird

K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird 10.20am (15.20pm): S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman

S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman 10.30am (15.30pm): Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett

Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett 10.40am (15.40pm): Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers

Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers 10.50am (15.50pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup

Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup 11.00am (16.00pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez 11.10am (16.10pm): Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens

Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens 11.20am (16.20pm): Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy

Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy 11.30am (16.30pm): Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith

Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith 11.40am (16.40pm): Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett

HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 30 March: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 31 March: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN IN THE UK

All times GMT

Saturday 30 March: 3.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 31 March: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)