Study Reveals Positive Effects Of CBD In Golf Performance

CBD is becoming more and more popular within golf, with Major champions like Darren Clarke, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson using it to gain an advantage on the course.

But what is CBD? The product is an acronym for cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. It doesn't contain THC though, which is the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation.

The product is designed to increase recovery, reduce fatigue, eliminate pain and discomfort, as well as help calm your nerves in pressure filled situations.

CBD Oil is available in oils and gummies (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the product continues to gain popularity, a study has recently revealed the positives of CBD, with the results showing a big benefit to users.

In a trial carried out by Shot Scope and Sports Marketing Surveys, 100 Shot Scope users, with an even spread of age and handicap, tried Darren Clarke CBD Oil, with the results showing a number of huge benefits.

Check out Shot Scope's data below:

• On average, testers improved their scoring by 1.16 shots

• 67% overall improved scoring average

• 71% of testers increased their driving distance

• Driving distance increased by 2% (around 5 yards), with the average distance increasing from 238 yards to 243 yards

• 61% of testers improved their putting over the course of the test

• Number of three putts reduced from once every 14.8 holes to once every 19.2 holes

• Of the 22 categories that were analysed by Shot Scope, 16 of the 22 saw improvement

Darren Clarke has partnered with Sana Lifestyle to create a line of CBD Oils. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't just on the course where users found a benefit of using Darren Clarke CBD Oil. See Sports Marketing Surveys data below:

• 79% of all participants found that existing injuries were improved or positively affected by Darren Clarke CBD

• 77% of participants saw an improvement in their sleep quality, mentality on course, or their recovery between rounds

• 75% of participants who struggled with injuries reported that they had fewer injury problems

• 79% of participants reported a positive impact on at least one element of their on-course performance and off-course recovery

• Within the under 45-year-old bracket, 82% of golfers found that Darren Clarke CBD improved sleep, calmness on the course or recovery post-round