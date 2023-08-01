Stewart Cink Named As Final US Ryder Cup Vice Captain
The 2009 Open Champion is the final vice captain to be named in Zach Johnson's leadership group
Stewart Cink had been named as the US Team's fifth vice captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
The announcement was made by captain Zach Johnson on Monday and will be the first time that the American will attend the tournament in a leadership capacity.
Cink played in five consecutive Ryder Cup teams between 2002 to 2010 and boasts a record of 5-7-7 having won the biennial event just once at Valhalla Golf Club in 2008.
The 50-year-old is currently plying his trade on the PGA Tour and also made his debut on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this year, notably hitting a hole-in-one at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
He'll join Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Fred Couples and Davis Love III, who have already been named as vice captains by Johnson for the match at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome which will commence on September 29.
"Competing in the Ryder Cup has been one of the highlights of my entire career and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the U.S. Team retain the Ryder Cup," Cink said.
"I'm honored that Zach would entrust me to play a role in helping make that a reality in Italy."
Cink has won eight times on the PGA Tour, with his last victory coming in 2021 at the RBC Heritage. He finished T23 at last month's Open, posting a score of 68 in his opening round.
"Stewart is someone I can trust will give me honest and constructive feedback as we head into the final stages of preparing for the Ryder Cup," said Johnson.
"And as everyone saw at The Open Championship this year, he's still competing at a high level on the golf course.
"He will play a critical role in our success as we head to Italy."
While the US Team have won two of the last three Ryder Cups, they have not won on European soil since 1993, when Tom Watson's side triumphed at The Belfry.
